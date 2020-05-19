Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Deals On Gadgets And Electronics

Another year, another slew of retail spectaculars aimed at loosening Australia's infamously tight pursestrings.
However, for those who are after value for money Click Frenzy – which kicks off at 7pm on Tuesday 19 May – offers a grand window to pick up a bargain or two.
Miss out on this 52-hour sale and you'll have to wait a month until Amazon's Prime Day in August for a steal. If gadgets and gizmos are your bag, these are the deals you'll want to be keeping an eye out for.
Headphones and speakers
Whether you want your tones dulcet or your bass deep, these are the best deals going for audiophiles.
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $329 (was $429.95)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones MDRZX110NC: $48 (was $130)
- Sennheiser M2 AEi Momentum Headphones: $164 (was $328)
- Sol Republic Amps Air Wireless Headphones: $88 (was $199)
- BlueAnt Pump Soul Wireless Headphones: $79 (was $169)
- Sol Republic Relay Sport In-Ear Wireless Headphones: $49.99 (was $149.95)
- Bose will also be offering up to 50% off headphones and speakers.
Computers and monitors
We're all spending more time then ever inside and with winter nearly upon us, that's not going to change. Contend with the online world in style with these hot offers.
- Dell has taken 40% off itsEG Inspiron 15 5000 (5593) laptop: $1,439 (was $2,399)
- The Inspiron 15 7000: $1,798.98 (was $2998.98).
- Plus there's 15% off select exclusive items storewide including XPS 13, Inspiron and XPS 15.
- HP is also having a sale, with 68% off its Omen 27-inch 165Hz QHD Display.
Home appliances
Negotiate yourself a rent reduction and spend the savings on making your place a little more liveable with these deals.
- Breville The Duo Temp Pro Coffee Machine BES810BSS: $249 (was $400)
- KitchenAid KSM150 Artisan Stand Mixer: $579 (was $829)
- Kärcher VC5 Premium Hand Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $89 (was $299).
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin: $349 (was $599)
- 360 Robot Vacuum Cleaner S6: $498 (was $899)
- Braun Series 3 ProSkin Wet & Dry Shaver: $139 (was $296.98)
- Meanwhile Catch has up to 90% off all of these home appliances.
Cameras
Whether you're into photography or videography, Canon has 10% off all cameras for three days only.
Phones
Face to face interactions are (largely) out, FaceTime is in.
- Refurbished iPhone XRs (64GB|128GB|256GB) are going from $689 via PhoneBot
- Meanwhile, MyDeal has refurbished iPhone 8 devices from $389.
Sex toys
Rather than regale you with each and every saucy knick-knack on offer, just know that Lovehoney is offering free shipping on every order over $100. Knock yourself out browsing here.
Home fitness gear
If you're looking to break a different kind of sweat, Johnson Fitness has 50% off demo stock and 10% off everything else.
