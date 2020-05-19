Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: $150 Off Breville Coffee Machine

Telstra's Click Frenzy 2020 Deals Include Sim-Only Plan, Mobile Broadband And Xbox All Access

The Best Click Frenzy Deals From Catch

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The 5 Best Headphone Deals Right Now

We're in full Click Frenzy Mayhem mode with deals flying left and right but if all you want is a new pair of headphones to block out the madness, here's the best five deals on headphones going right now.

Beats Solo Pro — $329 $429.95 (23% off)

If what you want in a pair of headphones is style and quality, the Beats Solo Pros are some of the best on the market. The Beats brand hasn't always been lauded for sound quality but since Apple has offered its input, it's definitely upped the ante on that aspect and it shows with the Solo Pros.

Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones (WH-1000XM3) — $369 $449 (18% off)

Sony's WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones have made many top product lists thanks to both their comfort and quality. The difference between these and the Beats Solo Pros will mostly come down to preference and which one fits nicer around your head.

Sennheiser M2 AEi Momentum Headphones — $164 $328 (50% off)

If you're not ready to throw more than $300 at a pair of headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 2 around-ear headphones have been slashed by 50 per cent. They're probably not as impressive as the above two but they'll still deliver some decent sound quality if that's all you're looking for.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (MDRZX110NC) — $48 $79 (39% off)

If $50 is all you're willing to spend but you also want noise-cancelling headphones, it's not totally impossible. Sony's entry-level MDRZX110NCs are available for just $48 and will block out a decent amount of noise for such a budget product.

JBL Endurance PEAK True-Wireless Sport Headphones — $89 $199 (55% off)

Maybe you just want a pair of earphones for your morning jogs? You're in luck because JBL's Endurance PEAK earbuds are slashed down to just $89 for Click Frenzy Mayhem. That's a huge saving of 55%.

The Best Click Frenzy Deals From Catch

Click Frenzy is well and truly underway at Catch and you can score yourself a bargain on basically anything. Catch's offering discounted Sheridan sheets if you're feeling boujee as well as cookware sets and bargain headphones.

Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

affiliate au click-frenzy deals feature shopping

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: How To Get The Best Deals

Click Frenzy refreshes onto browsers Australia wide on Tuesday evening, and just like previous years, there will be ridiculous prices everywhere. From 7pm tomorrow evening until midnight Thursday, 21 May, thousands of products from hundreds of retailers will be heavily discounted. Here's how you can nab the big ticket items.
butter grilled-cheese mayonnaise skillet

Don't Cook Your Grilled Cheese In Mayonnaise

I love mayonnaise. It makes mashed potatoes more creamy, it sears a great steak, and it’s an essential part of almost every sandwich. But one application that I cannot get behind is slathering it on the outside of a grilled cheese sandwich. It does not taste that good.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles