Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: $150 Off Breville Coffee Machine

Target is winning our caffeine-driven hearts with a whopping $150 price slash on its Breville The Duo Temp Pro Coffee Machine. It's a sweet, sweet deal and you may want to hurry while it's still in stock. Offer ends midnight, Thursday, 21 May.

Work-from-home orders are still in place for many of us and if you were waiting for a hot deal to come out on a coffee machine for an at-home upgrade to your coffee game, well you're in luck. Target's launched its Click Frenzy offers and I don't know about you but this Breville coffee machine is standing out like no other.

It's original RRP was $399 but you can now purchase the beauty for $249. Target is also offering free home deliveries on orders over $45. Estimated arrival time is between three to seven days.

The Duo Temp Pro from Breville is a great option if you're looking to make yourself a cafe-quality cuppa in your pjs, and without leaving your home. It's similar to a commercial coffee machine and uses low pressure pre-infusion to give you a flavourful and balanced coffee. Its bonus features include a high power 1600W element which enables enough steam to create a killer micro-foam that you normally see baristas use for their latte art.

If you weren't already sold, there's also an auto purge feature which ensures your next coffee is in your cup at just the right temperature. To tip you over some more, you can let go of your worries about the machine's upkeep as you'll receive nifty little cleaning and drip tray alerts that'll tell you when it's time for a clean up.

Visit Target to take advantage of this deal and while you're at it, check out all the other Click Frenzy offers they have on the site.

Here's a YouTube video to inspire you to make your own latte at home with the Duo Tempo machine. It'll make you forget all about whipping up a dalgona coffee, especially if you don't like sugar in your caffeinated beverages.

