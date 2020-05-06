Celebs, Including Daniel Radcliffe, Are Reading The First Harry Potter Book On Spotify

10 Ways To Fix Your Terrible Posture

Harry Potter fans are in for a treat. The timeless first book in the Harry Potter series — Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone — is going to be read by some of our favourite celebs via weekly readings on Spotify.

The readings on Spotify are a part of Harry Potter at Home, a collection of free initiatives, supported by J.K. Rowling, to help us through self-isolation and to make her work more accessible during the pandemic.

In further good news, the readings, which are exclusive to Spotify, can be accessed for free even if users don't hold a premium account.

Some of our favourite names across the Wizarding World, entertainment, music and sport industries have decided to take part in narrating the much-loved Harry Potter book. The first chapter, “The Boy Who Lived,” is already available to listen to, and it's been read by Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. If you're making dinner, this is a good one to play in the background.

Other stars on the roster include David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Eddie Redmayne, and Noma Dumezweni. They will read parts of the novel that are related to "themes of family, friendship, bravery, and overcoming adversity" as mentioned in the press release. More star announcements are coming soon and the readings will go on until mid-Winter.

If you just want to listen to an only Stephen Fry reading of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, head over to Audible where the book is also available in Spanish, French, Italian, German, and Japanese. Although it's free to stream for everyone, you don't have the option to download.

Visit Spotify to start streaming the first chapter.

