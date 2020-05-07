Find 'Hidden' Netflix Movies With This Trick

The problem with Netflix is that it's too bloody hard to find stuff. If you don't have a specific title in mind and nothing on the front page grabs you, it can take hours of scrolling to find something worth watching.
That's where Netflix's "hidden" genres can help. These are browser codes that carve up the available shows and movies into highly specified categories: from 'Film Noir' to 'Adult Animation'.
We've talked about Netflix's hidden category pages before. For those who missed the original post, these are filters that split Netflix's sprawling library into hundreds and thousands of sub-genres.
The benefit of this is obvious: it drastically reduces the list of available choices to a manageable level that better suits your tastes. For example, instead of scrolling through Netflix's massive Comedy section, you can just look at 'Mockumentaries' or 'Goofy Stand-Up'. Instead of tackling the entire Sci-Fi category, you can limit your selection to 'Sci-Fi based on Books' or 'Sci-Fi from the 1970s'. Get the picture?
This is all done via your browser using the following URL:
http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER
There's also a Chrome extension available which adds a drop down Netflix menu to your Chrome menu bar. Annoyingly, the TV app doesn't appear to be supported at present.
To get you started, here are 15 genres that are usually buried away in categories that are only tangentially related. We've also named a few suggestions in each category to make your life even easier. Have fun watching!
Asian Action Movies: 74652 (Highlights: Drunken Master (1978 version), Hero, 7 Deadly Venoms, Kung-Fu Hustle.)
Military Action & Adventure: 2125 (Highlights: Inglorious Basterds, Master & Commander, Platoon, U-571.)
Adult Animation: 11881 (Highlights: Rick and Morty, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Heavy Metal, Batman: The Killing Joke.)
Movies for children 8-10: 561 (Highlights: Fantastic Mr Fox, Zathura, How To Train Your Dragon, Labyrinth.)
Pixar/Disney: 67673 (Highlights: The Incredibles, Tangled, Monsters University, Zootpia, Aladdin.)
Classic Comedies: 31694 (Highlights: Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Monty Python's And Now For Something Completely Different, Clerks, Annie Hall.)
Film Noir: 7687 (Highlights: Gattica, Road To Perdition, Looper, L4er Cake.)
Epics: 52858 (Highlights: Mongol, Braveheart, Gandhi, Troy.)
Mockumentaries: 26 (Highlights: What We Do In The Shadows, The Office, Summer Heights High, Internet Famous.)
Romantic Comedies: 5475 (Highlights: Coming To America, When Harry Met Sally, As Good As It Gets, Easy A, The Girl Next Door.)
Foreign Documentaries: 5161 (Highlights: Lucha Mexico, Steak Revolution, Under The Sun.)
Biographical Dramas: 3179 (Highlights: The Aviator, Into The Wild, Schindler's List, Che: Part 2)
Tearjerkers: 6384 (Hghlights: Awakenings, ET, Good Will Hunting, Stand By Me.)
Gay & Lesbian Dramas: 500 (Highlights: Bridegroom, Blue Is The Warmest Color, Paris Is Burning, Rent.)
Creature Features: 6895 (Highlights: The Mist, The Descent, Evil Dead, Cabin In The Woods.)
You can find thousands of additional codes over on the What's On Netflix website.
[Via What's On Netflix]
This story has been updated since its original publication.
Why is this such an obtuse, opaque pain in the ass? Who would keel over and fucking die if ANY of these god damn streaming services would allow a simple A-Z browse? I can only assume ease of access takes a back seat to the arcane algorithms around what they present to us that they're using to justify the cost of licences or some other money-trumps-customers bullshit.
My first born for a search "movie" by "release date" feature... 2nd born for A-Z.
3rd born for option to exclude categories.
Looking forward to beyond 2000 when all these things might be possible..
Annoying, isn't it? I like the groupings of Stan for example, but they end up getting in their own way thanks to the limited number on display. Meanwhile, I like the number that gets displayed with Netflix, but hate the groupings they put up thanks to something I might have spent 10 seconds watching.
Like you, I'd love a simple A-Z listing. It shouldn't be hard, just add it as an extra tab. Alternatively, given everything is bundled into these various groups and sub-groups, give a contents list for those and let us filter for ourselves. And put the categories its listed under on each shows info page.
Wile we're on it, let us fill the front page with our own categories from those lists. Or at least let us pick a handful or so to have up.
Customer service, nothing more. Give people easier ways to access your product is a pretty simple way to make them want to use it more. Put hurdles in the way generally leads to enough inconvenience that something else becomes prefered.