PSA: Access Netflix's 'Secret' Menus With This Site

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Netflix, typically the streaming service’s built-in categories do a decent job of helping you sort through your options.

That said, sometimes you’re not just in the mood for an “Action & Adventure” movie, you want a movie that involves a Hijacking or perhaps something that might also fall into the SciFi bucket. For situations like those, there’s Netflix-Codes.

How To Use Netflix's Secret Genre Codes

The problem with Netflix is that it's too bloody hard to find stuff. If you don't have a specific title in mind and nothing on the front page grabs you, it can take hours of scrolling to find something worth watching.

That's where Netflix's "hidden" genres can help.

Read more

Netflix-Codes displays not only the main categories you see on Netflix’s website, but also the subcategories within them that you don’t. For instance, while you might only see “Comedies” as an option, Netflix has actually broken films down into Slapstick, Anime, Horror, Dark, Musicals, Political, and Sports varieties. That’s right folks, you’ve got choices.

Netflix-Codes shows you what all the categories are as well as how many movies are available within each subcategory. When you find one you like, you can click on it to go that specific category within Netflix to see what’s available. You can also enter the code that’s displayed beside it into your browser after the traditional Netflix URL (ala www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CODEHERE).

Image: Netflix-Codes

Since it’s browser-based all this has to happen on your computer, not a set-top box or smart TV app. Sorry.

Arguably, it would be nice these were actually options within Netflix, since it’s obviously taken the time to sort them anyway. That said, even though it’s a bit of a hassle, Netflix-Codes can be a great tool to have in your pocket when you’re searching for the perfect movie and are coming up short.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

