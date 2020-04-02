You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

coronavirus reader surveyImage: Getty Images

The world we live in is going through some unprecedented times. At Pedestrian Group, we want to understand what the new normal looks like for you so we're putting together a reader survey.

Whether it's working from home or how you occupy yourself throughout the day while self-isolating, we want to know what's changed for you and how you're coping with it.

Click here to tell us how coronavirus has changed your life.

The best part is, it only takes 10 minutes and you'll go into the draw to win a $500 Uber Eats voucher — the equivalent of a golden ticket in these times.

Comments

  • da user Guest

    Based on the question answer options, I have serious concerns about how much people are spending on clothes.

    0
  • samdell @samdell

    Survey is closed yet the T&Cs state it ends 29 January 2020. Who is the confused one?

    0
  • Sofie Guest

    Why has the survey finished 3 days early?

    0

