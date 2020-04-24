Elon Musk's Resume: Proof Nobody Needs More Than One Page

Getty Images

Elon Musk is an engineer, inventor and investor who helped to build some of the world's most recognised companies including Tesla Motors, SpaceX and PayPal. Despite these achievements and many others, it's possible to fit his resume on a single page. (Yes, this means you're probably waffling too much on your own resume.)

The resume below isn't Elon Musk's real resume. Instead, it was dreamed up by resume-writing firm Novorésumé to show how even the most prolific and varied career can be distilled into a single page. By employing smart design and concise language, it manages to list all of Musk's qualifications and achievements — and still has room left over for interests and hobbies.

We've long argued that resumes are made stronger by keeping them brief and to the point. The example below proves that anyone can cover their professional achievements in a single page if they actually try. Here it is in all its glory.

To be honest, we're not entirely sure about the skill and competency bars - who scores themselves? - but otherwise this is a pretty solid career summary.

Of course, it's sometimes prudent to include additional information that is relevant to the job at hand; especially if you're stepping into a different industry. With that said, the adage "less is more" usually applies - forget the filler and let the good stuff shine!

