Elon Musk's Resume: Proof Nobody Needs More Than One Page

Elon MuskGetty Images

Elon Musk is an engineer, inventor and investor who helped to build some of the world's most recognised companies including Tesla Motors, SpaceX and PayPal. Despite these achievements and many others, it's possible to fit his resume on a single page. (Yes, this means you're probably waffling too much on your own resume.)

The resume below isn't Elon Musk's real resume. Instead, it was dreamed up by resume-writing firm Novorésumé to show how even the most prolific and varied career can be distilled into a single page. By employing smart design and concise language, it manages to list all of Musk's qualifications and achievements — and still has room left over for interests and hobbies.

We've long argued that resumes are made stronger by keeping them brief and to the point. The example below proves that anyone can cover their professional achievements in a single page if they actually try. Here it is in all its glory.

To be honest, we're not entirely sure about the skill and competency bars - who scores themselves? - but otherwise this is a pretty solid career summary.

Of course, it's sometimes prudent to include additional information that is relevant to the job at hand; especially if you're stepping into a different industry. With that said, the adage "less is more" usually applies - forget the filler and let the good stuff shine!

[Via Business Insider]

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • Tim. Guest

    I think the one pager is a myth. I had a two-pager which probably had content equal to the Must example. I sent out to hundreds of employers, receiving very little response. One recruiter said it was too short, so I increased to four pages and probably tripled my response rate.

    The recruiter was a pom (aren't they all?) and did suggest that the best practice suggestions online were more American focused and the expectation in Australia was for more detail. Maybe it's just a cultural thing.

    0
    • purpleguardian @purpleguardian

      I had exactly the same experience and totally agree with your comment.

      0
  • ijustknowstuff @ijustknowstuff

    Not sure about having a headshot though. Sure he can pull it off.....not sure about the average Joe.

    0
    • jake_d @jake_d

      IF you don't put a headshot, they'll look you up on social media. I know which one I'd rather.

      0
  • Thomas @thomas

    All flash, no substance (the resume that is). Doesn't help that it has grammar errors, so it might not be the great advertising Novoresume thinks it is.

    And yeh, those competency bars are terrible.

    0
  • pylgrim @pylgrim

    A resume like this made by anybody that's not Elon Musk would be laughed all the way to the trash can.

    2
  • adrunkenman @adrunkenman

    I have made sure that I can fit all my achievements onto a single page resume by remaining steadfastly mediocre throughout my career. Streamlining hacked

    2
  • katherine amatuer Guest

    He would get a job with a peice of toilet paper and the name 'Elon Musk' on it....

    ... me on the other hand, have to explain things.

    1
    • mokalus @mokalusofborg

      Exactly what I thought. Fame changes things so that, in reality, Musk's reputation forms part of his resume already.

      0
  • Ogre Guest

    The bars are pretty meaningless. What does it mean to have a maximum "Thinking through first principles" bar? What if it turns out one can think through first principles even better than a full bar?

    Also, I seriously doubt Elon Musk needs a resume if he wants to be hired somewhere.

    1
    • kristianl @kristianl

      That's what I was going to say. I've never had to hire anybody, but the bars seem useless, there's no scale.

      0
  • darylcheshire @darylcheshire

    would any of your bars be less than 50%?
    Not sure about micromanaging, not always desirable, maybe future focussed should be 130%

    Last edited 19/04/16 7:29 pm
    0
  • xqx @xqx

    I'm not sure that listing "Created a collaboration" between two companies that you control as your greatest achievement for one of them (Solar City) is going to get you too far with recruiters either.

    1
  • zak @zak

    Weird. His career goal statement is the same as mine.

    0

