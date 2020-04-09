How To Be More Persuasive, According To Science

Strange feeling. [Image: BlueSkyImage/Shutterstock]

Similar studies have found that men also rate women as more attractive if they have had an injection of adrenaline (that they were told was vitamins), been startled, doing exercise or listening to a taped story designed to cause shock. Most of these studies looked at men’s reaction to women, but the effect seems to hold true for women too.

It was first thought that this happens because participants experienced arousal from an unclear source, and looked to the situation they were in to provide context. Later reviews have suggested that, while it may not – in fact – be possible to implant an emotion through suggestion, it is possible to intensify pre-existing feelings in this way.

A compulsion for reciprocity

Somewhat counter-intuitively, if you want to get something from someone – you should give them something yourself.

The “reciprocity norm” describes the way people feel (often strongly) indebted to a person who has bestowed a gift or favour upon them until they repay in kind. Charities have been using this principle to increase donations for decades: providing an unconditional gift before a donation (even a humble paperclip) can increase the amount given by up to 75%, as it unconsciously obliges the individual to give back.

However, one must be careful using this strategy. Providing external incentives (like a gift) when trying to get something, can actually decrease giving in certain situations – particularly with respect to charitable giving. This is because getting a reward can undermine the intrinsic altruistic motivations for giving (making it more like getting repaid for your charity). Or, because it takes away another strong motivator for giving: looking generous in the eyes of others (taking a gift could make you look less “pure”).

Use clever language

Another way to beguile someone involves picking your words to help you maximise your chances in a very subtle way. For instance, in an argument, your choice of pronouns can surprisingly affect how people react to what you say.

Using statements beginning with “you” (“you should have finished that report”) will evoke more antagonism in the recipient as opposed to statements beginning with “I” (“I am stressed because the report is not done”). This is because removing the “you” removes the accusatory element.

Another linguistic trick is to use nouns rather than verbs when discussing an outcome you want to happen. In one study people were asked “how important is it to you to be a voter in tomorrow’s election?” versus “how important is it to you to vote in tomorrow’s election?” When people were asked about “being a voter”, this primed their self-identity as a person who votes. The people who were asked about being a “voter” were 11% more likely to vote in a state election the next day, compared to those who were asked about “voting”.

There are also various other body and language tricks you can employ that have been shown to increase people’s liking or trust in you, such as subtly mimicking people’s body posture, looking people in the eye more frequently and saying their name more often.

Use rewards and punishments variably

Does your loved one need some “behaviour shaping”? Maybe a bit more hanging up the bathmat, and a bit less using your toothbrush? We all know that you can increase the likelihood that someone will do something by rewarding it, and decrease it through punishment.

But, operant conditioning psychology shows that for prolonged manipulation, it is better not to reward or punish every instance of the behaviour. So if you want someone to keep doing something (or to stop doing something), you can simply alter the schedule by which you dole out rewards or punishments to maximise their compliance.