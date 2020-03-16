No, Woolworths' Online Orders Aren't Being Suspended

Empty shelves are becoming the norm in Australia. Image: Getty

On Monday multiple news outlets reported that Woolworths is suspending online orders and click-and-collect services around Australia. Woolworths has now confirmed this is not true.

The now-deleted articles and tweets said that Woolworths would confirm the suspension of these services at a 12:30pm AEDT press conference on Monday.

"#BREAKING: Woolworths is set to suspend ALL home delivery and click and collect services across the country. They will confirm this at a press conference at 12.30pm, which will be streamed LIVE. More to come. #9News," said one tweet.

Woolworths has since refuted this claim on social media, stating that its delivery services are still available in most parts of Australia.

"Our delivery service remains available in most parts of the country. It's been temporarily paused in parts of VIC. We continue to service a wide range of metropolitan areas in Melbourne from our West Footscray CFC. We'll turn deliveries back on from other VIC stores ASAP."

Woolworths also directed people to its website for the latest information regarding its services and COVID-19. The most recent addition from March 16 involves the introduction of a dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and people with disabilities.

At the time of writing Woolworths' online delivery site was showing no indication that current orders would be cancelled. However, it does say that some items may not be available.

"Important Update: Due to significant item shortages our Pick up service is unavailable until further notice. If you place a delivery order you will have a high level of out of stocks, especially if they are pantry or cleaning items. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," said the website."

This story is updating...