What You Can And Can't Do During Australia's Coronavirus Shutdown

New restrictions have been announced across Australian states and territories changing daily routines for millions around the country. While some measures are clear, a number of us still aren't sure exactly what we can and can't do in the times of coronavirus.

The government has shut down non-essential services and businesses from midday local time on Monday 23 March. These measures will be in place for four weeks, with the shutdown likely lasting up to six months.

This means cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs will close down while supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and petrol stations will remain open.

The government wasn't especially clear on activities outside of these measures. So, if you are unsure whether you can go for a jog, go to the park, visit the beach or have friends over, here's what you need to know.

Can I still go for a walk or a jog?

Lifehacker Australia asked the Department of Health for some clarification on whether regular activities, like going for a run, could be continued and it directed us to this document of frequently asked questions.

According to the department's advice, most daily routines can be continued as long as social distancing requirements are obeyed.

"There's no need to change your daily routine, but taking these social distancing precautions can help protect the people in our community who are most at risk," the document reads.

This means, according to the department's own advice, a jog or a walk in your local neighbourhood is probably alright as long as you're practising proper hygiene and social distancing. This means you'll need to be 1.5 metres apart from others and exercise ensure you continue washing hands and using your elbow when you cough and sneeze.

Because of these recommendations, it would be a smart decision to avoid venturing out to any popular running and walking routes.

Can I still go to the beach?

Going to popular beaches is not the best idea right now. Over the weekend, a number of beaches in Sydney, including the famous Bondi Beach, were shut down due to hoards of beach-goers turning up and not following any of the social distancing recommendations. The government has warned that many more beaches will follow suit if the public doesn't listen to restrictions.

This means it's probably best to avoid heading to your local beach for the time being unless it's definitely not a popular destination. If you do decide to rock up despite the warnings, practise good judgement, keep 1.5 metres from other beach-goers at all times and accept you might need to cancel the trip if more people turn up.

While public transport remains open for now, if it's the only method you have for getting there, it's probably a good idea to really reconsider your need to head there and opt for something closer.

Can I still go to the shops?

Supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol stations have been deemed as essential services and are not required to shut for now. This means you'll still be able to head out to the shops as long as you've got an essential reason for going, such as doing your groceries.

While at the supermarket, don't forget the social distancing requirement of 1.5 metres. That means, leave an appropriate space in the queue behind the person in front and avoid aisles that are crowded. It is sensible to disinfect the trolley before using it and clean your hands thoroughly after your visit. Also, be careful to not touch your face during the visit or touch your phone.

As for shopping centres, most stores — unless deemed essential — will now be closed so it's best to park closest to the supermarket within the shopping centre, so you can get in and out quickly.

Can I still go to the park or for a bush walk?

As with all these questions, it's about enacting good judgement. If it's something you're considering in order to get out of the house, it's probably on others' minds so you'll need to be aware that others will be doing the same.

Going for a walk to the local park can increase the spread of coronavirus as opposed to just staying indoors, but if there are few others at your local park and you won't be forced to get up close and personal, then the health department does not advise against it.

As long as you're staying at least 1.5 metres away from others and the overall density of park-goers is less than 500, technically there's no restriction on it.

The department confirmed this to Lifehacker Australia adding that while there is no specific advice on this from the government, it was urging everyone to enact social distancing.

"There is no specific advice in relation to public streets, footpaths, parks or open spaces, however the general advice around social distancing is available," a department spokesperson told Lifehacker Australia.

Just consider whether it's something you need to do and leave if vulnerable people are around.

Can I have a few friends over or visit their house?

While indoor gatherings have been limited to 100 people — or one person per four square metres — there's nothing advising against visiting friends or having them over yet, provided the rules are followed.

The question is then: Just because you can, should you? As with all the previous options, it's about necessity — if you're struggling to cope with self-isolation, then hanging out with a friend or two might make you feel at ease among all the panic and anxiety many of us are experiencing right now.

It's important to take the recommendations seriously and call off a hangout if someone's feeling unwell.

Alternatively, there are digital ways to keep in touch such as social media and video calls. Even some people are taking to Skype dates so there's always a way around social contact.

What you can't do in Australia's new coronavirus restrictions

Just as a reminder of what you can't be doing right now, here's what's off the table, as per the government.

Busy beaches and parks where gatherings are exceeding 500 people

House parties unless social distancing rules are obey — less than 100 with one person per four square metres

Non-essential travel — inter-region or interstate

Visiting any non-essential facilities who are not obeying the new opening restrictions

Leaving the house if unwell

Hang out online if social distancing is getting you down

If you're struggling with the new isolation measures, there are other ways to hang out with people digitally. After-work drinks can be organised through video calls, friends can watch Netflix shows together with Chrome Extensions and speaking to loved ones and friends can help to make you feel less alone.

The important part is we practise social distancing, abide by official health guidelines and, most importantly, limit the risk of making other more vulnerable people sick.