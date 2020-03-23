Up Your Netflix Game With These Tools And Chrome Extensions

What Is Sour Beer And How Is It Made?

Social distancing means a lot of us are spending a lot more time on Netflix. If some of that Netflix watching is happening on your home computer, then you’re going to want to check out these Chrome extensions.

This past week Netflix Party, an extension that allows you to watch movies along with friends, got a lot of attention. It’s been around for years, but now with people looking for a new way to watch and be social, it started making the rounds again as a “new” tool.

Like Netflix Party, there are also a ton of other great Netflix extensions out there that are worth a look.

Flixable

Image: Flixable

If your Netflix queue has started to run low, Flixable can help you find things to fill it back up again that are actually worth watching. The site allows you to search through movies and TV shows on the streaming service by genre, IMDB rating, and release year. Once you get results, you can filter them even further by sorting them by release year, rating, title, or when they were added to Netflix (useful if you’re looking for something “new” to you on the platform.

Better Browse

Image: Better Browse

Netflix has its content divided up by categories already, but there are also Netflix categories you can’t see. Better Browse shows you all of Netflix’s “hidden categories” so you can drill down your search even further than normal. For instance, instead of “Action” movies you can view “Action Comedy” and “Action Thrillers.”

Never Ending Netflix

Image: Neverending Netflix

Tired of having Netflix ask if you’re still watching during that binge-watching session? Never Ending Netflix automatically skips the intros and credits for movies and TV shows for you, so you can jump right ahead to the next episode. It also eliminates the pop-ups that ask whether or not you’re still watching.

Lingvo

Image: Lingvo

If binge-watching has gotten in the way of your plans to use your time at home to learn something new, Lingvo can help you do both. The Chrome extension is the combination of a Chrome Extension and a web-based smartphone app. With it, you watch a movie in another language, with subtitles in that language showing on the screen thanks to the Chrome extension and simultaneously on your phone. When you come across a word you don’t understand, you can tap on that word on your phone to get a quick definition without having to pause your movie.

