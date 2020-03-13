When To Throw Out Old Cooking Spices

Spices don't last forever, and fresher is better. If you have a few spices you don't use all that often, make sure they haven't lost that flavour with this cheat sheet.
Whole spices tend to last longer, while dried herbs, flowers and zested citrus lie on the shorter end of the spectrum. You may get a slightly longer shelf life than quoted in the sheet, but freshness will usually start to decline after a few months.
Check out the chart below and if you haven't given your spice drawer a good cleaning in a while, now may be a good time.
[Via Serious Eats]
This story has been updated since its original publication.
So I should probably replace the cayenne pepper that's been in the back of the cupboard for the last 10 years?
My mother is the worst spice hoarder - she has every Masterfoods label redesign going back to the 1970s.
I'm not that bad.. I mean I threw those out last year :D