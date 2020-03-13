When To Throw Out Old Cooking Spices

Australia's Just Effectively Banned Mass Gatherings — Here's What That Means

Spices don't last forever, and fresher is better. If you have a few spices you don't use all that often, make sure they haven't lost that flavour with this cheat sheet.

Whole spices tend to last longer, while dried herbs, flowers and zested citrus lie on the shorter end of the spectrum. You may get a slightly longer shelf life than quoted in the sheet, but freshness will usually start to decline after a few months.

Check out the chart below and if you haven't given your spice drawer a good cleaning in a while, now may be a good time.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

  • Nuka Girl @pookie101

    So I should probably replace the cayenne pepper that's been in the back of the cupboard for the last 10 years?

    • Chris Jager @chrisjager

      My mother is the worst spice hoarder - she has every Masterfoods label redesign going back to the 1970s.

      • Nuka Girl @pookie101

        I'm not that bad.. I mean I threw those out last year :D

  • precisa @precisa

    How long does vegemite last? Just found a small jar at the back of the cupboard (Best before June 1998)

    • ompster @ompster

      in 1000 years time someone will find a jar of vegemite like that fruit cake they found recently except the vegemite will still be good to eat.

