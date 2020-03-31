Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: iStock

Whether you're stuck in the house or have managed to find a secluded spot, away from the masses, there are still some items you'll need. Whether its a new computer, better toothbrush or a replacement for your favourite barista, we've got you covered with today's deals.

1. BlueAnt Pump ZONE Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones: Keeping the noise at bay can help you concentrate – an important issue with so many more people at home at the moment. BlueAnt make some great audio kit and these HD Audio headphones have 30 hours of play time and a built-in Mac so you can take calls between listening to your favourite tunes or podcasts. At $89, they're well under the usual $199 asking price. Head over to Kogan for this deal.

2. OZtrail Family Dome 10-Person Tent: If you are seeing the current crisis as a good excuse to get away from it all and avoid lots of people, perhaps a secluded spot in a decent tent is what you're after. This ten-person tent usually sells for $629 but Catch has it for just $349. It's roomy enough for a family or incredibly spacey of one or two people. Snaffle up this deal at Catch.

3. Nespresso Vertuo Plus White Round Top and Aeroccino3 Coffee Machine: Are you missing your favourite coffee shop? Perhaps this will help. Make your own great coffee with the Nespresso Vertuo Plus right at home. Sure, you might not get the same conversation from the barista but it's a great compromise. The price has been slashed by 25% to just $269 for today. Score this offer at Ebay.

4.AROVEC Mini Desktop Air Purifier: Being cooped up for days probably means you're getting sick of sucking the same air in each day. This air purifier will help keep things fresh. It also boasts a temperature and humidity display and replacement filters are readily available. It's just $98.90 from Amazon and includes free delivery. Jump over to Amazon for this offer.

5. Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: If you're looking for an inexpensive laptop then look no further. Powered by an Intel Gold CPU with 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD, this laptop will keep you working with your favourite apps and online services. The 15.6-inch has an anti-glare coating display and includes a year of in-home hardware service. At just $699 – this is a solid deal. Head over to Dell for this deal.

6.Oral-B Smart 7000 Electric Toothbrush with Travel Case: With trips to the dentist a little trickier to manage, taking care of your teeth is even more important than ever. The Smart 7000 cleans your teeth and looks after your gums. The $99 price tag is a massive saving from the usual $269. You'll find this offer at Shaver Shop.

