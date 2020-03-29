Here's How Long Your Workout Actually Needs To Be

How long do you spend at the gym? There's an optimum amount of time you should be spending on your daily workout, and chances are it's a lot shorter than you think. Think of what you'll do with all that extra time.

Cardio is important to our bodies for more than just warming up, and the good news is that you don't have to spend too much time on it.

Studies have shown that 30 minutes is the magic time for cardio. Finding the time to fit in half an hour of an activity like running, walking, jogging, cycling or swimming into your routine could have benefits beyond just the physical.

Regular cardio can help the human body bounce back from everything from depression symptoms to chemo recovery, and even for a perfectly healthy person can help you stay that way longer.

Of course it's not just the length of the exercise that's important, it's the regularity of it. Doing 30 minutes of cardio every day of the week is far better for you than doing 3 hours of cardio once a week, as the routine will help your body continue to heal.

So this week why not take a look at your schedule, carve out a nice little 30 minute slot, dig out your runners and get going!

[Business Insider]

This article has been updated since its original publication.