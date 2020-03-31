How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

Here's How To Access The Government's Coronavirus WhatsApp (And How To Use It)

The Best Ways To Get Windows 10 For Free

Host A Virtual Lunch For Your Kids And Their Friends

Photo: Shutterstock

If you ask a kid, any kid, what their favourite part of the school day is, you’re likely to get one of two answers: Recess or lunch. Which means, while many kids probably aren’t pining for a good old fashioned maths or social studies lesson right now, they do miss running around together outside and chatting in the lunchroom.

There’s not a whole lot we can do about the recess part of that (although I have wondered whether it’s possible for my son to have a Nerf gun battle with friends who live two yards away). But we can recreate a school lunch scenario by starting what one parent calls a regular “Lunch Bunch” on Zoom—or another video conferencing platform.

Listeners called in to a recent episode of NPR’s The Takeaway podcast to talk about how they’re surviving the days indoors, and one parent in Massachusetts offered up this idea:

I am home with two daughters in elementary and middle school right now, and one of the things we’re doing that seems to work well is setting up Zoom conferences for their friends. There’s now a “lunch bunch” every day at 12:30 and it’s helping them stay connected and feel a little less scared in these circumstances.

If you’ve got kids and access to computers or tablets, they’re probably already video-chatting with family and friends during this time of physical distancing. But having a regular social lunch together can add another level of routine and normalcy to these abnormal times.

More ways to get them through the day:

Meet the smartest parents on Earth! Join our parenting Facebook group.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

firefox-quantum google-chrome web-browsing

It's Time To Switch From Google Chrome

Since its debut, Chrome has grown in popularity, though its once-stellar reputation has taken a bit of a hit as of late. Examples of Chrome-only sites are more and more common, reminiscent of the days when Microsoft's Internet Explorer dominated the web browser market. It's been shown to be a massive memory hog as well, slowing down machines as users create more and more tabs. And then there's the impending removal of ad-blocking.
au food household kitchen safety

Don't Store Open Tins In The Fridge

I saw this open tin of stuffed vine leaves in our office fridge and immediately freaked out. I'd always been told that leaving food in an opened tin risked food poisoning, and I believed that. But then I realised I'd never bothered to question why this rule applied. Time to investigate.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles