Good News Folks, Aldi's Announced Lift In Product Restrictions For Some Popular Items

It's time to take a big sigh of relief: Aldi's announced it's lifting restrictions on some sought-after products and we're rejoicing.

When the coronavirus outbreak hit Australia, the country was buckled down by panic buyers. The demand reached such highs that stores were forced to put limits on basic grocery items that you would always expect to see on shelves (but didn't for a while there).

But in some really good news, Aldi has announced on its website it's lifting restrictions placed on the following products as of April 22: UHT milk, microwave rise, canned foods and sugar.

This comes after working closely with business partners over the last few weeks to ensure the restocking of these much-needed products.

However, limit purchases still apply to the following:

Toilet paper – 1 unit

Paper towels – 2 units

Tissues – 2 units

Dry pasta – 2 units

Flour – 2 units

Dry rice– 2 units

Hand sanitisers – 2 units

Eggs – 2 units

Liquid soap – 2 units

Just a reminder, the restrictions are placed on all product categories, regardless of brand, weight or variety.

For the time being, liquor restrictions also still apply:

Two cases of beer (based on 24/30 pk case)

Two cases of cider

Two cases of pre-mixed spirits

12 bottles of wine (2x 6 pack cases)

Two casks of wine (not to exceed 10L in total)

Two bottles of spirits (not to exceed 2L in total)

The store continues to implement social distancing and safety measures such as placing floor markers and restricting the number of people that can enter at any given time.