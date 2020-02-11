Here Are Some Cycling Tips For Beginners

Everything New On Netflix This Week (Feb 10)

Photo: Shutterstock

We’ve done running and swimming, so let’s turn September’s fitness challenge focus on cycling. If you don’t have a bike, don’t worry — indoor cycling is very much allowed. Today, we have a few tips for beginners.

If you want to try indoor cycling, a group class is one good way to start. The instructors can help you adjust the bike properly - make sure to arrive at class early, and explain that you’re new (or that you haven’t been in a while). Better to take the time to ask questions than to find yourself clueless and uncomfortable for an hour while everybody around you seems to know what they’re doing.

If you have a bike but just haven’t been on it in a while, drag it out and give it a tune-up. We have a guide to doing that job yourself, or you can take it to a local bike store. Make sure everything is in working order before putting your life in its hands.

Perhaps you live in a city, and you figure you’ll jump into the challenge by bike commuting, or maybe just taking your bike on random errands more often. We have a guide to safe biking in urban areas, and much of the advice applies to other types of terrain as well.

If you’re in the market for a new bike, we have you covered there too. So tell us: How will you celebrate this September of cycling?

