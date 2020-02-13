SHOPPER ALERT: Dairy Farmers Milk Recalled Due To E. Coli Fears

Image: Getty Images

NSW shoppers have been urged to dispose of Dairy Farmers milk products due to potential E. coli contamination. The impacted products were sold at Coles, Woolworths, IGA and some independent stores. Here's what you need to know.

Lion Dairy & Drinks has issued a safety recall of select Dairy Farmers milk bottles sold in NSW. The company is recalling all 1L and 3L Dairy Farmers Full Cream white milk products with a Use By date of 25/02/2020 and 24/02/2020, respectively.

"This is a food safety issue. As this may cause illness if the product is consumed, Lion Dairy & Drinks immediately moved to recall the products from market," Lion Dairy & Drinks said in a public statement

The impacted bottles were sold nationwide through Coles, Woolworths and IGA stores as well as some milk bars, cafes and convenience stores.

The potentially unsafe bottles look like this:

Image: Lion Dairy & Drinks

The recall does not impact other Dairy Farmers dairy products made in New South Wales or in other states and territories. Dairy Farmers Full Cream white milk bottles with a different expiry date should also be fine.

Lion Dairy & Drinks is urging anyone who has consumed the above products with the aforementioned Use By dates to seek medical advice if they begin to feel unwell. Any unused milk should be immediately disposed of.

You can request a full refund by calling the Lion Dairy & Drinks Consumer Enquiries Centre on 1800 677 852.

