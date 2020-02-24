Netflix Australia Is Getting Some Killer Content This Week

Image: I Am Not Okay With This (Supplied)

It might be the end of the month, but Netflix doesn't believe in resting on its laurels. This week's highlights include a new paranormal series from the makers of Stranger Things, a polarising adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower, Altered Carbon: Season 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3. Read on for everything coming to Netflix from February 24 to February 29

The show to watch this week is I Am Not Okay With This, based on a comic book of the same name. It's about a teen woman (IT's Sophia Lillis) who discovers she has superpowers. It was produced by the same team who brought us Stranger Things, so expect good things.

Fans of Altered Carbon finally have a second season to sink their teeth into. There's also an adaptation of Jennifer Niven's bestselling novel, All The Bright Places and a fresh Pokémon series for kids and gamers. Not bad, eh? Here are the synopses and trailers.

New Netflix TV Shows

I Am Not Okay With This (26 Feb)

A teen navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers. Based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel.

Altered Carbon: Season 2 (27 Feb)

When a job brings Takeshi Kovacs back to Harlan's World in a new sleeve, he finds the planet at war — and his long-lost love lurking in the shadows.

Followers (27 Feb)

Followers is the first drama series directed by Mika Ninagawa (Diner, No Longer Human) and highlights her unique approach to filming with dreamlike vivid colors, along with distinct and vibrant aesthetic. It is an original story that depicts Tokyo with the authentic fashion and lifestyles of women living there, starring Miki Nakatani, Elaiza Ikeda and more talented casts. Tokyo: a vibrant city full of life, color, ambition and fashion.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 (28 Feb)

Formula 1 drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track. The series now returns for Season 2.

Unstoppable (28 Feb)

In Mexico City, three spoiled young girls meet a dangerous woman who leads them on a risky journey, where they grow and learn about themselves.

Queen Sono (28 Feb)

The action-packed series follows Queen Sono, the highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life.

Restaurants on the Edge (28 Feb)

A team of experts turns failing waterfront restaurants into destinations connected to their community, and worthy of their jaw-dropping locations.

New Netflix Movies

Netflix Originals

La trinchera infinita (28 Feb)

The first movie in Spanish from the producers and directors of HANDIA. A film based on the incredible true story of the mole from the Spanish Civil War who spent 33 years hidden in his own home for fear of retribution.

All The Bright Places (28 Feb)

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. This compelling drama provides a refreshing and human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, as well as the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

Licensed movies

Every Time I Die (25 Feb)

When Sam is murdered in a remote lake, his consciousness begins to travel through the bodies of his friends in an effort to protect them from his killer. This dark passage leads him on a greater journey - discovering his own true identity.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (28 Feb)

John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin's guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head, he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.

The Dark Tower (29 Feb)

A boy haunted by visions of a dark tower from a parallel reality teams up with the tower's disillusioned guardian to stop an evil warlock known as the Man in Black who plans to use the boy to destroy the tower and open the gates of Hell.

Kids & Anime

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution (27/2/2020)

The film is the 22nd installment in the Pokémon film series and is a CGI remake of the first film.