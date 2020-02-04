Lifehacker's Complete Guide To Raspberry Pi

Everyone wants a tiny little computer that can do it all, but how do you get started? Use our new guide to master your brand-new Raspberry Pi — and learn everything it can do for you.
The Raspberry Pi 4's Most Interesting Quirks
The latest and greatest version of the Raspberry Pi has plenty of performance packed inside, among other interesting features. Best of all? It's only $50.
Top 10 Raspberry Pi Projects for Beginners
If you're not sure what to do with this tiny new computer you've purchased, here are a few easy projects to get you started.
Top 10 Raspberry Pi Zero Projects That Make Use of Its Small Stature
One of the best aspects of the Raspberry Pie is its incredibly tiny size, and here are a few projects you can do with your computer to take advantage of this fact.
What I’ve Learned From Tinkering With the Raspberry Pi for Five Years
We've spent a lot of time with the Raspberry Pi, and we've learned a few valuable life (and geek) lessons along the way. Yes, "troubleshooting" — and "patience" — are our top two.
Seven Ready-Made Raspberry Pi Projects You Can Install in a Few Clicks
If you don't want to fiddle with your Raspberry Pi (too much) in order to get it to accomplish some awesome task, then check out a few of these easier projects to install on your device.
How to Control Your Raspberry Pi from Any Computer Using VNC
Troubleshooting your Raspberry Pi — or messing with its configuration — just got a lot easier.
Build a Raspberry Pi Happiness Tracker to Log Morale
How are you feeling today? Track your innermost thoughts and mood by building a little device that can help you chart your daily feelings.
Connect Your Dumb Printer To Your Home Network With a Raspberry Pi
If your printer isn't fancy and only connects to a PC, not your network, you can fix that with a Raspberry Pi.
How to Build a Raspberry Pi Retro Game Console
Yes, please. If you love to game, the Raspberry Pi might become your new best friend, especially if you're looking for a way to emulate some classic titles.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink