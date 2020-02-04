Lifehacker's Complete Guide To Raspberry Pi

Everyone wants a tiny little computer that can do it all, but how do you get started? Use our new guide to master your brand-new Raspberry Pi — and learn everything it can do for you.

The latest and greatest version of the Raspberry Pi has plenty of performance packed inside, among other interesting features. Best of all? It's only $50.

If you're not sure what to do with this tiny new computer you've purchased, here are a few easy projects to get you started.

One of the best aspects of the Raspberry Pie is its incredibly tiny size, and here are a few projects you can do with your computer to take advantage of this fact.

We've spent a lot of time with the Raspberry Pi, and we've learned a few valuable life (and geek) lessons along the way. Yes, "troubleshooting" — and "patience" — are our top two.

If you don't want to fiddle with your Raspberry Pi (too much) in order to get it to accomplish some awesome task, then check out a few of these easier projects to install on your device.

Troubleshooting your Raspberry Pi — or messing with its configuration — just got a lot easier.

How are you feeling today? Track your innermost thoughts and mood by building a little device that can help you chart your daily feelings.

If your printer isn't fancy and only connects to a PC, not your network, you can fix that with a Raspberry Pi.

Yes, please. If you love to game, the Raspberry Pi might become your new best friend, especially if you're looking for a way to emulate some classic titles.