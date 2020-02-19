Elevator Pitch: KIXXFIT

Image: Supplied

Elevator Pitch is a regular feature on Lifehacker where we profile startups and new companies and pick their brains for entrepreneurial advice. This week, we're talking with Lorena Sumich and Jahney Smith, the CEO/CMO of health and fitness startup KIXXFIT.

In 128 words or less, explain your business idea

KIXXFIT is like the Spotify of the health and fitness industry! It’s a digital health and fitness app, made by the industry, that provides access to movement, mindset and nutrition content from coaches all over Australia.

What strategies are you using to grow and finance your idea?

Growing our idea involves marketing, partnerships and our coaches.

To build brand awareness, we have deployed a brave new marketing campaign around the message of ‘F*ck Fake Fitness’ that highlights our uniqueness and allows us to get cut through in a very cluttered market.

We have partnered with big businesses on both the coach and user side to access users at mass. We also work with our coaches to integrate this scalability into their product offering so they can affordably and effectively become part of the movement of health and fitness being accessible online.

At this early stage of the business, while our primary focus is on growing our user base, most of our financing is from our incredibly supportive investors. This allows us to focus on our users and how we can give them the best user experience.

What’s the biggest challenge facing your business?

Achieving the incredibly ambitious goals we set for ourselves. The team won’t be happy until we have built the world’s biggest health and fitness marketplace, which is a pretty big goal! Until then, it’s hustling hard every day, staying focused and on track, but not sweating the small stuff.

How do you differentiate your business from your competitors?

We are unique in that unlike other applications which restrict you to engaging with only one coach or a limited number of coaches, we give our users unlimited access to the whole health and fitness industry. To get the same amount of variety elsewhere, you would have to download multiple applications, pay varying expensive subscription prices, and have totally different user experiences. Now, anybody can get access to this variety in one app, and it's free.

What one phone, tablet or PC application could you not live without?

Spotify as it's the dream mix of podcasts and music, of inspiration and information. We seriously could not live without the mix of music playing in the office, listening and talking about new podcasts (or old ones), especially stories of start-ups, entrepreneurs and their journeys.

What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received?

“Anything's possible if you've got enough nerve” and “listen to your audience… again and again and again”.

