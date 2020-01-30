What To Do If You've Booked Flights To China

The Biggest Mistake People Make When Buying A New Car

How To Stay Cool Without Aircon

Update iOS To Block More Location Tracking On The iPhone 11

Photo: Shutterstock

iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 both dropped yesterday, adding some convenient features and fixing a number of bugs (which we’ve listed below). iPhone and iPad owners can start the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update on their devices, though users who have enabled auto-updates likely already have the new versions installed.

There’s not much of a difference between the two updates in terms of bug fixes, the notable exception being a new Location toggle for iOS that gives users more control over how their iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Max use location services for ultra-wideband service. The new toggle was added after it was discovered the iPhones’ U1 chip continues to broadcast user location information even with normal location settings turned off. You’ll find it under Settings > Privacy > Location Services.

Aside from that, both iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1 add a “Play again” button the TV app so you can rewatch content, as well as support for Indian English Siri voice options for HomePod. The patch also fixes the following bugs that popped up in earlier iOS/iPadOS 13 updates:

  • The ability for your smart kids to bypass Communication Limits and add contacts without entering the Screen Time passcode. (iOS/iPad OS)

  • Lag when taking Deep Fusion photos on ‌iPhone 11‌ or iPhone 11 Pro (iOS)

  • Remote images will no longer be displayed when “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled (iOS/iPad OS)

  • Multiple undo dialog boxes displaying in the Mail app (iOS/iPad OS)

  • FaceTime using rear-facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera (iOS)

  • Push notifications not sending over WiFi (iOS/iPad OS)

  • Distorted sound during phone calls over CarPlay (iOS)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au food household kitchen safety

Don't Store Open Tins In The Fridge

I saw this open tin of stuffed vine leaves in our office fridge and immediately freaked out. I'd always been told that leaving food in an opened tin risked food poisoning, and I believed that. But then I realised I'd never bothered to question why this rule applied. Time to investigate.
22827 au microsoft operating-systems software wodows

Don't Buy Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 is a great operating system. It's well suited to the needs of users and has a bunch of great features that make it a truly 21st century-ready OS for the masses. But that suitability really depends on whether you've got the Home or Pro version. Here's why you don't want Windows 10 Home (and how to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for free.)

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles