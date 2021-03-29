Update Your iPhone and iPad Now to Fix a Major Security Issue

You’re probably used to doing software updates on your iPhone when they come up. Sometimes updates bring you some cool new features or address bugs and fixes. But there’s a very important reason you need to update to iOS 14.4.2 as soon as possible.

This latest software update from Apple addresses an active security threat, which means it’s more important than ever to update your software now rather than later.

According to Apple’s support page, this update addresses a security vulnerability that was actively exploited:

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Universal cross-site scripting mainly becomes an issue if you have visited or have plans to visit a malicious website. According to Trend Micro, it’s defined as:

A security vulnerability usually found in websites and/or web applications that accept user input. Cybercriminals exploit this vulnerability by inputting strings of executable malicious code into these functions. This injects the malicious code into the targeted website’s content, making it a part of the website and thus allowing it to affect victims who may visit or view that website. The code may also present itself as transient content that isn’t actually part of the website but only appears to be to the visitor.

Apple has warned that it believes this vulnerability has been actively exploited, which means users have already been impacted by these sorts of attacks. For the record, this doesn’t mean that your phone has been hacked. But it will address security vulnerabilities for web browsing going forward.

This update impacts both iPhone and iPads. It is available for iPhone models 6 and later, all models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th gen and later, iPad Mini 4 and later and the iPod Touch (7th generation).

There is also a WatchOS 7.3.3 update for Apple Watch users which addresses the same vulnerability.

How to download the Apple iOS 14.4.2 update

You can download this update just like you would any other iOS update, but just in case you’ve forgotten, here’s what you need to do:

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad Select General Select Software Update Download and install the update.

Apple Watch users can do the same thing in the Watch app on their linked iPhone.

iOS 14.4.2 is a quick update so it’ll only take a few minutes of your day to secure your devices.