Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Everyone loves a good deal and no one understands that better than the writers here at Lifehacker. To get you started today, here are some online sales worth emptying your digital wallets for, including cheap laptops, electric scooters, portable aircons and more.

1. Electric scooter price drop: eBay's got an electric scooter for you to glide through your days. It's $269.10 with the code 'PREPARE'‬. Scoot scoot here.

2. Portable aircon sales: Catch's slinging a portable Levante Tango air conditioner if you've been struggling with the heat. It's going for $359.10. Grab the cool deal here.

3. Braun electric shaver:If you're looking for a new shaver or know someone who's in desperate need of one, eBay's got a sale on this Braun Series 9 electric shaver for $169.15 with the code 'POPSICLE'‬. Peep this deal here.

4. Jetstar Japan flights sale: If you're looking to book a summer holiday, Jetstar's offering a huge sale on flights to Japan. Sydney-siders can fly return to Osaka from $456 while Brisbanians can get to Tokyo from $434 return. Fly here.

5. PlayStation 4 controllers for $49: Grab yourself a new PlayStation 4 controller for $49 on Amazon if yours is looking a little worse for wear. Sale applies for white controllers only. Grab it here.

6. Price drop on ASUS Zenbook 14-inch i7/8GB/512GB SSD: Harvey Norman's dropped the ASUS Zenbook down to $1396 with free delivery. Nab yourself a great laptop deal. Shop here.

