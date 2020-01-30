Check If You Have Access To Google's RCS Messaging

Photo: Shutterstock

RCS messaging is here—thanks, Google—but there’s still a chance that you can’t flip the switch on it because, again, Google. Yes, it’s another feature rollout, which means you’ll be staring at your phone for some unknown amount of time, hoping it reveals to you the setting you can use to turn on something that sounds really awesome on paper.

If you have no idea what we’re talking about, here’s the super-short version. Consider RCS messaging to be a super-improved version of SMS, the way you currently text your friends all day long. With expanded character limits (8,000), support for read receipts, end-to-end encryption, cross-device syncing, and web-based chat capabilities, it’s the messaging evolution Android has needed for some time.

While people have found clever workarounds to enable RCS messaging manually on their devices, the easier method is here—assuming Google has rolled out the feature to you. To check, you’ll first need to make sure you have Google’s Messages app installed on your device—standard on Pixels, but not guaranteed on other Androids (cough Samsung cough).

From there, open the app and tap on the triple-dot icon in the upper-right corner, and then tap on Settings. Tap on Chat Features (if it exists), enter your phone number, and watch for your “Status” to move from “Setting up” to “Connected.” Boom, you’re now using RCS, and you’ll be able to partake in all of its features as long as the person you’re talking to on the other end also has RCS enabled on their device.

Comments

  • cynic @cynic

    "You operator does not currently support this feature"
    Samsung A70 and Vodafone.

    • rktwt01 Guest

      "Your operator does not currently support this feature"
      message is misleading. Operator shouldnt have anything to do with RCS as RCS is going through google servers. As long as you have data available, google has enabled RCS in your country and you have required versions of andriod and messages app, you should be to send RCS.

      in my case i have compatible version of messages app and andriod but in Australia they have not turned on RCS yet hence i am getting this message as well.

      i have tried using manual backdoor sandbox server (method available on web) and that enables RCS for me fine that proves what i have just said above.

    • death_au @death_au

      Yeah, best info I've found so far says only Telstra supports it right now, but in my case I'm with Woolworths Mobile which is on the Telstra network, but I also don't have support.

  • Skittles9823 Guest

    I'm pretty sure RCS by Google isn't rolled out in any capacity in Aus yet. Only Telstra have it but it's their own implementation.

    You can however manually force it on with the method in the third paragraph.

  • johnedrick1 @johnedrick1

    "You operator does not currently support this feature"
    Samsung GalaxyS7 on Optus.

  • sparkydave @sparkydave

    A key step is missing. You need to first go into settings/advanced, and enter your phone number, otherwise you will get the "your operator does not currently support this feature" message

  • matt77777774 Guest

    Working on Pixel 4/Telstra but not on Pixel 2XL/Vodafone

  • brendanheyu @brendanheyu

    Pixel 3XL and Optus = "You operator does not currently support this feature"

  • lineof7s @lineof7s

    Similarly, no go on Samsung Galaxy S8 and Optus.

  • kiminoth @kiminoth

    It was already connected and enabled for me.

    Telstra - P4XL

  • stephend61 @stephend61

    Hi Before we even consider these new services, shouldn't the first question be how are you going to make it security and protect all your users?

