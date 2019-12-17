RCS Messaging: What Aussie Android Users Need To Know

Image: Getty Images

Google is finally rolling out its advanced text messaging feature, Chat, after being in the works for a few years. While it might sound like a reach, it has the potential to revolutionise the way we communicate via messaging. Let's explain why.

What is RCS messaging?

RCS, which stands for Rich Communication Services, and is an upgrade to the SMS, Short Message Service, we've all been stuck with since the late '90s. Despite apps like Facebook's Messenger, WhatsApp and Apple's iMessage being around for ages offering more features like GIF support, read receipts and simple group messaging the humble SMS has remained largely the same since it was first released. It's a bit basic, which is probably why many of us prefer to use messaging apps that require internet instead of data charges.

RCS messaging, first formed in 2008, is essentially the features of these apps but inside your regular messaging app. Sort of how you've got Basic Text Editors and Rich Text Editors on the internet. RCS has been around for years but given carriers have yet to really adopt it, it's been sitting around collecting dust while ye ol' SMS does the brunt work. That's all about to change with Google's announcement.

And Google's Chat is an example of that?

The messaging apps of Android devices have long been Google's Achilles' Heel. Unlike Apple's iMessage, which is pretty well-loved by those who use it, Android users have less positive things to say about its messaging app given its limited capabilities. Google recognised this and has been working on improving it since 2018 and RCS messaging is its answer.

Chat, as it's called, has been announced by Google and is rolling out across the United States. It'll use your mobile data (internet), as opposed to network data (what you usually use for calls), and switch over to Wi-Fi usage when you're connected.

While there was no specific mention of Australia, I've been able to access its features with a Pixel 4 device using the Telstra network. It allows me to send images, GIFs, send my location, record a voice message, share a contact and attach a file.

Image: Lifehacker Australia

While all sorts of Android devices will support it, not just Google's, it doesn't appear to be supported yet by Apple devices. Similar to iMessage, it's not likely messages sent between the devices will function well.

When are Australians getting it?

As always, our cousins across the Pacific will be getting the feature first but some Australians might already have access. As mentioned, I tested it with a Pixel 4 using the Telstra network and it was already connected. It seems likely Google devices are already on board, given Google's the creator, and eventually other devices will be supported in the coming weeks and months.

Currently, only Telstra appears to be fully on board but an official announcement has yet to be made by either party. We'll let you know as soon as we hear more.