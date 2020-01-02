Image: WandaVision Concept Art (Disney, Marvel Studios)

2020 will be the first full year for Disney+, and while The Mandalorian has been a huge success the House of Mouse has plenty more coming. Here's what you can expect to see on the service over the next 12 months.

Disney announced their lineup for the year via a video release, ranging from animated series, more Marvel stories, the second season of The Mandalorian, Lizzie McGuire, WandaVision and new series from National Geographic.

The real surprise from the list is WandaVision, which was originally scheduled for an autumn 2021 release but will now launch sometime this year through Disney+. The spin-off series will have a tie-in with the new Doctor Strange movie (due out 2021), while also fleshing out the bond between Vision and Scarlet Witch in a post Endgame universe.

While most release dates are still under wraps, here's what you can expect on the service this year:

Image: Lucasfilm

Everything Coming To Disney+ In 2020