What You Should Watch After the WandaVision Finale

If you’ve been watching along as Marvel’s WandaVision has progressed, you’ll know that this series started off as kind of odd, and has since developed into a hit-you-in-the-guts emotional rollercoaster.

Episode 9 – the series finale – hits screens Friday, March 5 (tonight, at the time of writing). And while fans are certainly excited to see how the story will wrap up, it’s also been predicted that audiences will be “disappointed” with the final instalment of the season.

Director Matt Shakman spoke with EW about the episode:

“I hope that they feel like the journey was satisfying for them. I know there are so many theories out there; there will be a lot of people who will no doubt be disappointed by one theory or another,” he said. “But we’re always telling this story about Wanda dealing with grief and learning how to accept that loss, and hopefully people will find that the finale is surprising but also satisfying and that it feels inevitable because it’s the same story they’ve been watching the whole time.”

Yikes.

Adding another layer of dread to the season finale, there are also strong theories predicting that this will be the first and only season for WandaVision. As Seventeen mag writes, the show is billed as a miniseries, so there is a solid chance these nine episodes are it for us.

With that considered, I thought I’d pull together a list of shows and movies you can dive into to dull the pain of losing WandaVision.

First up, Disney has quite literally pulled together a list of other Marvel classics you can enjoy before watching WandaVision from the beginning all over again.

Celebrate the #WandaVisionFinale by watching your own Marvel Studios Marathon on @DisneyPlus! Whether you've seen one or seen them all, here's your guide to the MCU moments that will prepare you for the finale. Reply with your own marathon lineup and check back for surprises! ???? pic.twitter.com/LtvIfG8UZ3 — WandaVision (@wandavision) March 4, 2021

All of these are available on Disney+.

Alternatively, you could check out any one of these shows:

The Boys

Who doesn’t love an antihero? A group of vigilantes known as The Boys seek to take out corrupt and fame-hungry superheroes.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Watchmen

This Emmy winning miniseries focuses on the story of Angela Abar (Regina King) 34 years after the original graphic novel left off.

Find it on Binge.

Umbrella Academy

This quirky Netflix take on a superhero series is fun, irreverent and delightfully strange.

Watch it on Netflix.

Black Mirror

“This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

Find it on Netflix.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Got a desire to watch some old school sci-fi? Rewind to the ’90s and watch Buffy slay all manner of nasty creatures over seven seasons.

Watch it on Stan.

The Flash

DC fans, don’t worry we have an option for you, too. The Flash is a hugely popular CW series that follows the story of Barry Allen, a forensic scientist who discovers he can move at superhuman speeds after a wild accident.

Check this one out on Stan, too.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Set to drop on Disney+ on March 19, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follows The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as they settle into their new roles post-Avengers: Endgame.

Set your reminder to watch this on Disney+ soon.

If none of those suggestions is your cuppa, you could also tune into any one of the shows that inspired the sitcom references in WandaVision. Here are a few of the more notable ones:

I Love Lucy, Leave It to Beaver, The Honeymooners, The Dick Van Dyke Show Bewitched, I Dream of Jeannie, The Brady Bunch, The Partridge Family, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Growing Pains, Step by Step, Family Ties, Full House, Malcolm In The Middle, Modern Family, Happy Endings and The Office.

Think that should tide us over until The Falcon and The Winter Soldier arrives, no?