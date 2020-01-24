Best Australia Day Sales This Long Weekend

Image: iStock

We all know every Australia and their kangaroo loves a bargain so we’ve gathered all the greatest discounts, deals and products for you to treat yourself this Australia Day. Whether you’re wanting a watch, some new gym wear, a pair of fresh shades or even an environmentally friendly notebook, we've got it all here.

Save a thousand dollars on the Velocity Diver Silver Dial Automatic Men's Watch, now just $549.

Use the code BF2DV1000.

The signature Burberry check scarf in antique yellow will not go unnoticed. Grab this timeless piece for $40 off the regular price and free shipping.

Use the code DMBR40.

Keep your eyes protected this summer with a new pair of QUAY Australia shades. New customers will receive 10 per cent off using the code below.

Use the code QUAY10.

Save up to 60 per cent off at Charlotte Olympia this holiday on selected stylish shoes.

Visit the store here.

Michael Kors is offering an additional 20 per cent off in its sale so you can keep more of your pennies the next time you pick up a designer piece.

Visit the Michael Kors store here and pick up a deal.

Using code — AFFTWOTAG5 — and you will receive a $5 discount on all the latest gym wear and fitness gear.

Shop the Two Tags sale here.

Save 25 per cent when you purchase select kid’s clothing from Adidas.

Visit the Adidas store for your discount.

Students save 10 per cent on the Microsoft Surface, including the pro’s, laptops, books, studios and go’s. Whether you’re a creative, businessperson or just want to play a few games, the Microsoft Surface has an option suitable for all students.

Shop Microsoft's Surface sale.

Treat yourself or your partner to some high quality threads and save hundreds of dollars in the process.

Visit The Rake's sale now.

From trendy summer t-shirts to socks with “F*** Off" embroidered in them. Get creative with Fairy Season.

Check out the Fairy Season sale here.

Step your notebook game up by purchasing a refillable notebook and helping out the environment along the way. Plus Graphic Image has a number of aesthetic options on hand.

Buy your next Graphic Image notebook here.

Pick up trendy pieces for a discounted price this season when shopping with Express. Nab over 30 per cent off on women and men’s clothing.

Check out Express Clothing's sale here.

Every good long weekend starts and ends with nectar of the gods — wine. You'll get 5 per cent of your favourite wines using the code below.

Use the code APJANS5 to get your vino.

Feeling like more an ethical indulgence this weekend? Scarosso is offering a 20 per cent donation to Australian Red Cross on all purchases worldwide to help with the bushfire recovery effort.

Shop at Scarosso this weekend.

Cotton On's got a great sale if you're in need of some new clothes to round out the summer. You can get buy one, get 50 per cent off on women's and men's denim. Also, if you spend $100, you can save $30. Spend $80 and get $20 off.

Visit Cotton On's sale here.

You'll likely want to snack up this long weekend so Woolworths has got up to 50 per cent off on snacks and save 50 per cent on special drinks, including coffee, energy drinks and juice.

Buy from Woolworths' store.

BWS is offering great deals on their alcohol including but not limited to $13 off on Jim Beam White Label Bourbon & Cola Cans 375ml. What better way to celebrate the long weekend than getting a few sneaky beverages without damaging your wallet.

Shop BWS' discounts here.

