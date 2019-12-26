PSA: Klook's Boxing Day Travel Sale Is Now Live!

Feeling wanderlust? As Oscar Wilde once said: "Live with no excuses and travel with no regrets."
Whether you’re looking for a quick getaway from your hometown or you’ve been waiting for the right time to grab your backpack and hop on the next flight out; we, as humans, crave adventures to feed our curious minds.
Travelling the world is a great way to experience new cultures, create new memories and build meaningful relationships. From going solo, a romantic getaway or having a reunion with all your college friends that you’ve promised each other you’d organise since the day you graduated.
If you were fortunate enough to be gifted money at Christmas to be put towards your future adventures then there is no better time then now to find a deal; whether it’s the cities of Hong Kong and Tokyo to the beaches of Bali, find out what your next chapter has in store for you.
20% off in 20 destinations
With the deal below, you can save up to 20% in 20 destinations! But you'll need to be quick - the offer ends on the 27 of December. Here are the deals!
Klook Boxing Day World Sale; Up To 20% Off 20 Destinations (Use code: '20BOX20')
Restrictions: $50 AUD Discount Cap, limited to Australia & New Zealand customers only.
Activities clearance
If you’ve already booked your adventures for next year but still scavenging for activities to do while you’re there; linked below are Klook’s recommended activities to do in each of the top destinations, with discounts of over 20%.
Activities in Tokyo
Activities in Osaka
Activities in Singapore
Activities in Hong Kong
Activities in Bali
Activities in Taipei
Activities in Seoul
Activities in Phuket
Activities in Bangkok
Activities in Vietnam
Activities in Philippines
Activities in Kyoto
Activities in Paris
Activities in London
Activities in Queenstown
Activities in Gold Coast
Activities in Chiang Mai
Activities in Dubai
Activities in Shanghai
