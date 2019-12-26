PSA: Klook's Boxing Day Travel Sale Is Now Live!

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Feeling wanderlust? As Oscar Wilde once said: "Live with no excuses and travel with no regrets."

Whether you’re looking for a quick getaway from your hometown or you’ve been waiting for the right time to grab your backpack and hop on the next flight out; we, as humans, crave adventures to feed our curious minds.

Travelling the world is a great way to experience new cultures, create new memories and build meaningful relationships. From going solo, a romantic getaway or having a reunion with all your college friends that you’ve promised each other you’d organise since the day you graduated.

If you were fortunate enough to be gifted money at Christmas to be put towards your future adventures then there is no better time then now to find a deal; whether it’s the cities of Hong Kong and Tokyo to the beaches of Bali, find out what your next chapter has in store for you.

20% off in 20 destinations

With the deal below, you can save up to 20% in 20 destinations! But you'll need to be quick - the offer ends on the 27 of December. Here are the deals!

Klook Boxing Day World Sale; Up To 20% Off 20 Destinations (Use code: '20BOX20')

Restrictions: $50 AUD Discount Cap, limited to Australia & New Zealand customers only.

Activities clearance

If you’ve already booked your adventures for next year but still scavenging for activities to do while you’re there; linked below are Klook’s recommended activities to do in each of the top destinations, with discounts of over 20%.

Activities in Tokyo

Activities in Osaka

Activities in Singapore

Activities in Hong Kong

Activities in Bali

Activities in Taipei

Activities in Seoul

Activities in Phuket

Activities in Bangkok

Activities in Vietnam

Activities in Philippines

Activities in Kyoto

Activities in Paris

Activities in London

Activities in Queenstown

Activities in Gold Coast

Activities in Chiang Mai

Activities in Dubai

Activities in Shanghai

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

