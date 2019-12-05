Install These Underrated Android Apps

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

With the Google Play store boasting over 2.5 million apps, there are more options than it's physically possible to browse through (much less install and test!) Every now and then, we encounter an app that's great but misses out on being featured or recognised for whatever reason. Here are five underappreciated Android apps that warrant your attention.

Sketch a Track

As someone who spends quite a bit of time running through parks and on trails. I often want to plot where I'm going ahead of time so I can gauge the distance I'll be running.

Sketch a track (free with in-app purchases) lets you draw a track on a map. It doesn't need to follow existing tracks or trails, like many other similar apps, gives you other information such as elevation and has an offline feature.

Spendee

When I was at uni, finances were super tight so I had to track my expenses carefully in order to understand what I was spending my very limited funds on.

Spendee (free with in-app purchases) lets you track expenses and income with a colourful interface that makes it easy to see the big ins and outs from your bank account.

Hooks

Want to know when the latest ep of your favourite TV show has aired? Or the latest results from your favourite sporting teams? Or if a Reddit AMA of interest pops up? Then Hooks is for you.

Hooks (free) lets you create alerts or launch IFTTT recipes when specific events occur.

It's a simple idea but a real time saver.

Run Pee

We've all been there. You're at a movie, chugged a super large cup of overpriced pre-mix soft drink and are dying to hit the loo but don't want to miss a critical scene in the movie.

Run Pee (free with ads and in-app purchases) tells you when you can make a break for it without missing an important part of the plot or an exciting moment.

