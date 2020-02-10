Last Week's 10 Biggest Posts

You wanted: what's new in Google Maps, Android malware alert, dog year's explained, the best ads from Super Bowl 2020. Finish up your Monday by checking out the ten most popular posts from last week.
- SCAM ALERT: Delete These Popular Android Apps Right Now
Android users have been urged to delete any apps from the Chinese company Shenzhen Hawk immediately. The 24 apps were released into the Google Play Store under fake developer names and have been downloaded more than 380 million times - which translates to a lot of vulnerable devices. Here's what you need to know.
- Reminder: These Are The Worst Super Funds, According To APRA
If your money is with one of these superannuation funds you might want to consider swapping.
- Stop Buying Boneless Chicken Thighs
Everyone who eats chicken loves a boneless, skinless thigh. Juicy, tender, and well suited to everything from flash-frying to slow braising, they’re the perfect cut for just about any recipe. But all this is common knowledge by now, which means boneless thighs aren’t the budget-friendly hack they were even a few years ago.
- A Dog Year Is NOT Equivalent To 7 Human Years
Do you know your dog's age in 'dog years'? You know: supposedly a dog is seven dog years old on its first birthday and all that? Well, as it turns out, that figure isn't really accurate at all, and it's thrown even further out of whack when you realise that all dog breeds age at different rates. So if you want to figure out your pooch's actual age in dog years, here's how to do it.
- Install These Underrated Android Apps
With the Google Play store boasting over 2.5 million apps, there are more options than it's physically possible to browse through (much less install and test!) Every now and then, we encounter an app that's great but misses out on being featured or recognised for whatever reason. Here are five underappreciated Android apps that warrant your attention.
- Why Are NBN Plans Capped At 100Mbps?
Why are NBN plans capped at 100 megabits per second (Mbps)? Well, I guess the simple answer is that they actually aren’t.
- Super Bowl 2020: How To Watch Live, Online And Free
It's nearly February, which means it's Super Bowl season. This year will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Florida and despite being at least 14,000 kilometres away, Australians can watch it all live.
- How Long Can You Keep Chicken In The Fridge?Chicken is delicious, but when you're cooking and storing it at home, you'll want to err on the side of caution, unless you find salmonella particularly scrumptious. If you've been playing your poultry-based food safety by ear... well, don't do that. Do these things instead.
- The Best Features In The New Google MapsIn celebration of Google Maps’ 15th birthday, Google is updating the service with a new logo and icon, and it’s rolling out several new features for the app. Here’s everything included in the big update.
- Here Are All The 2020 Super Bowl Ads [Updated]
Whether you're a fan of American football or couldn't care less, the Super Bowl is always worth watching for the assortment of crazy adverts. Each year, the world's biggest brands spend astronomical sums of money to debut new commercials in this highly coveted time slot.
