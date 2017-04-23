Don't Take Money Advice From Companies That Profit When You Fail

Is USB-C Really That Good?

Review: Gamemaker 2

Why Understanding Food Serving Sizes Is Important For Weight Loss

Collate Is A Privacy-Focused Evernote-Style Notes App

Windows/Mac/Linux: When it comes to notes apps, you have a seemingly endless trail of options, but it's rare to find one that's cross-platform, supports the Evernote-style of rich notes, and works without needing an account somewhere. Collate is just that.

The idea behind Collate is pretty easy to get behind. It uses an the now standard "big notes app" organisation methods of notebooks with individual notes inside. Those notes can be Rich Text, Markdown, an outline, or a web clipping Organisation is done with the aforementioned notebooks as well as with tags, but you can also just search for anything you need. Collate even supports syntax highlighting, which is great if you save lines of code.

Most of that is standard these days, but Collate also saves all your notes on your computer in a format any computer can understand outside of Collate. Nothing is locked into the app or hidden away in a database. Likewise, everything stays on your computer.

This means you miss out on any type of syncing function unless you manually choose your a folder in something like Dropbox to save those documents. It does, however, mean you'll always have full control over those notes and they never go some server that you don't want them to.

Collate is pretty early in its development, so it might be a tough pill to swallow for $US20 ($27), but you can check it out for free during a 14 day trial to see how it works for you.

Collate 

WATCH MORE: Tech News & Life Hacks

Comments

  • Kevin Varela Guest

    Looks promising. But it really needs more features.

    A person can just get Atom (and that's free) and basically have the same features.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature usb-c

Is USB-C Really That Good?

As part of my project to find a perfect Windows 10 device for me, I'm currently testing a Dell XPS 13. I'm not going to pre-empt my review as it's still a work in progress. But The Dell, MacBook and several other systems on the market have decided to put all their eggs in the USB-C basket. And that's proving to be an epic pain with suitable devices, cables and other peripherals still relatively hard to get.
au game-of-thrones infographic

The Deadliest Game Of Thrones Characters [Infographic]

Think you know who the deadliest character in Game of Thrones is? What about the most influential? What about how many kills were done by each method? Or each house? This infographic lays it all out neatly.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles