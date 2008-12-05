Google And Facebook Both Launch Friend Connect

Expect to see a whole lot more of Google and Facebook sign-in boxes on sites all over the web from today going forward: in what you'd think was a planned parallel announcement, Google and Facebook just launched their Friend Connect and Facebook Connect products today, which allow web site owners to set up sign-in and other social features to their web sites. All your online identity are belong to Google or Facebook? Tell us in the comments, and see a video demo of Google's Friend Connect here.