Why Clean Feed Internet Plans Are Wrong

As plans for a government trial of content filtering with selected ISPs firm up, it's becoming increasingly apparent that we might all get stuck with a degraded Internet service with very little justification in public service terms. Over at APC, I've rounded up half-a-dozen arguments for If the thought of your Internet connection being censored at the source bothers you, then then the EFA's No Clean Feed site is a good place to get more information on campaigning against it.

[APC]