Lean Back To Watch Videos With RADUS



With lofty rhetoric claiming it's a next-generation multimedia browser, the RADUS webapp (pronounced "Ray-DEE-us" apparently) leaves much to be desired. But the Flash-based site does have one standout feature: You can create video playlists on-the-fly, watching videos in a panel on the left while searching thumbnails on the right and clicking to cue up in a queue. It's great for quickly searching through multiple videos from YouTube, because after adding a few prospects into the playlist you can quickly click past any videos that aren't relevant to what you're looking for. Or you can just binge on Daft Punk videos. Since it plays directly from online sources, there's no waiting for downloads like in Miro or iTunes. What tools do you use to kick back, relax, and watch a bunch of videos without having to reach for your mouse or keyboard every three to ten minutes? Tell us in the comments.