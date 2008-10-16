Telstra Automates Big Pond Support Line

Companies might be happy to ring you in the middle of dinner, but they're noticeably less keen to make it easy for you to call them. At APC, Dan Warne reports that Telstra is about to shift most of its BigPond support centre to the Philippines, and is adding a interactive voice recognition (IVR) troubleshooting system you have to navigate before reaching a real person. Based on the sample call provided in the story, it doesn't work very well, but these kind of approaches are becoming more common. (I had a similarly frustrating experience with Vodafone's 'Lara' recently, and it ultimately diverted me to the wrong division anyway.) Are you happy to deal with IVR services if they get the job done more quickly, or are they just another pain in the neck? How could they be improved? Speak out in the comments. If you don't want to deal with a call centre, you could always try BigPond support via Twitter.