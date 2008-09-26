Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

BigPond Adds Twitter Support Channel

BigPondTeam.jpg Telstra's BigPond Internet division has added a support channel on Twitter, allowing you to raise problems through the popular social network. Though most of the responses to date seem to effectively devolve to "a BigPond consultant will email U back", it's another weapon to keep in the support arsenal.

BigPond Twitter [via ZDNet AU]

Comments

  • NEtskol Guest

    its good but what about time frames

    0
  • Adam Guest

    Internode and IINET has one too
    http://www.twitter.com/internode
    http://twitter.com/iinet

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Internode's is a news feed rather than a support channel though, and iiNet doesn't seem to have been activated yet . . .

    0
  • Adam Guest

    IINET and Internode will only use it for news announcements. Some of the customers use whirlpool as the point of contact and faux unofficial support service. You still need to ring support for any important issues.

    Twiiter not exactly ideal for support service. It be a more of a "You tweet us. We'll call you soon to investigate"

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles