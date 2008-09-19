Yugma Integrates Screen Sharing With Skype

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows/Mac OS X: Free Skype plug-in Yugma Team Collaboration adds a screen sharing feature to Skype. The plug-in is an offshoot of previously mentioned Yugma, a standalone web conferencing and screen-sharing tool that you can use independently if you're not already a Skype user. The benefit to the Skype plug-in is that you have easy integration with your already populated Skype contact list, so starting up a meeting with Yugma through Skype (once it's set up) is a breeze. In addition to screen sharing, Yugma also offers remote control and annotation, among other features that could make it a worthwhile meeting tool. The biggest drawback is Skype's plug-in system, which is cumbersome, confusing, and makes getting started sharing with Yugma more of a pain than it should be.

