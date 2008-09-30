Has The Internet Dating Stigma Finally Ended?

I was at a friend's wedding recently, and during the after-dinner speeches it emerged that the couple had first met online. That didn't strike me as at all remarkable, and it seems I'm not alone. A Galaxy Poll conducted on behalf of online dating service meetmyfriend.com.au found that 83% of single people aged between 25-39 favoured using an Internet service to meet for potential partners. Even allowing for the not-exactly-unbiased source, that's a remarkably high number. After all, it wasn't that long ago that dating someone you'd met online — whether casually through a common interest, or in a more organised way via a dating service — was frequently viewed as desperate, risky or second-best. Why have attitudes changed so fast? Does that data match your own experience? Share your take in the comments.