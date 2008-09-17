Don't Watch Yourself For Better Video Chat

I'm currently at the Cisco Networkers conference in Brisbane, where one of the main features is a demonstration of the company's TelePresence systems (big-screen video conferencing systems for holding chats between office locations). You're unlikely to install one of those in your living room, but the Cisco crew, who are into video chat in a serious way, did pass on one useful tip that's equally applicable to webcam systems. Once you're sure that the camera is positioned correctly, get rid of the window showing yourself. If you keep your own image on screen, you'll tend to watch that, whereas if all you can see is the other end, you'll focus more on communicating and maintain better eye contact.