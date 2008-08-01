Twitter adds flexibility to privacy protection

If you want to avoid being followed by a lot of spammers and complete strangers, Twitter's protected profile model (where you have to approve followers) has always been the way to go. Protection is now much more appealing following a back-end change which makes the approach more flexible. Previously, you had to follow anyone you approved to follow you, which doesn't make sense for one-way links like news broadcasters. Now you can approve someone to follow you without being forced to follow them at the same time. Useful if you're concerned with protecting your Twitter privacy. [Twitter Blog]