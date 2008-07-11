Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

How to get free iPhone data on a Vodafone plan

On the face of it, Vodafone's iPhone plans don't look particularly cheap and doesn't offer any free Wi-Fi hotspots, but it turns out that there's a catch you may be able to use to get a lot more data. Futurist Mark Pesce, an existing Vodafone customer, realised that his current cap plan could be spent on data as well as voice and text. While this isn't mentioned anywhere in Vodafone's explanations of its iPhone plans on its site, Pesce asked for the full printed terms and conditions in store, and it turns out that this also applies to the iPhone: you can spend your cap on data for 12 cents a megabyte (with a 50 cent minimum each time).
So if you're not planning on making heaps of calls, you can spend your cap value on data instead, and potentially get several gigabytes without spending anything extra. If you want to do this, insist on seeing the printed terms and conditions in store and get them acknowledged by the salesperson, to save any possible billing arguments later. If you try this at a Vodafone store, let us know how it works for you in the comments. (Thanks Mark!)

Comments

  • John Guest

    So if this is true, am I calculating correctly that you can get over 2.5GB of data on a $69 cap? ($310 "voice credit per month" / 0.12 per MB = 2583MB?

    If this is true, I'm going Vodafone. But I'm not convinced and I would like to get this nailed before I go in to a shop.

    Here are some Vodafone terms and conditions on the web:

    http://www.vodafone.com.au/personal/plans/termsandconditions/index.htm

    I can't see where it says you can convert your voice credit to data credit?

    I'll be checking back here regularly...

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Here's the full terms and conditions document:
    http://www.vodafone.com.au/stelprd/groups/webcontent/documents/webcontent/dev_005861.pdf

    0
  • stu Guest

    I really wish this was true

    0
  • David Guest

    Went to my local Vodafone store, asked the guys about this. They all shook their heads. iPhone plans are different to all the others and you can't use call credits to pay for excess data charges.

    Pity, would have signed up on the spot. I told them when they fix their plans I'll sign up and then promptly walked out.

    0
  • Jason Guest

    Unfortunately, the terms and conditions state that excess data is excluded from the cap amount - and therefore charged extra.

    0
  • Stilgherrian Guest

    The question to Vodafone, therefore, should be why they're charging significantly more for data usage when the device on the end of the pipe happens to be an iPhone (or any other kind of phone), as opposed to a laptop computer. The only explanation that comes to my mind is "price gouging".

    0
  • Graham Guest

    "The question to Vodafone, therefore, should be why they're charging significantly more for data usage when the device on the end of the pipe happens to be an iPhone"

    And the answer is, because people who can afford to waste money on an iPhone can also afford to pay Vodafone a stackload of money for using it, so that's what Vodafone will charge them

    0
  • Mark Guest

    http://store.vodafone.com.au/mobile-phones-apple-iphone-3g-8gb-iphone-plans-69-vodafone-cap-contract-for-apple-iphone-3g.aspx

    head to the link, click on "full detail" on the right hand side and scroll down to where it says "Great services included in $69 Vodafone Cap for Apple® iPhone™ 3G 24 month Contract:"

    under this heading it states - "Excess Data Charges 12c per MB, billed per KB with minimum session of 50kb"

    now if voda arent gonna honour the excess being billed to your cap, they might wanna think bout changing their website.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles