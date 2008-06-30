The iPhone gets a price and Telstra joins the party



It turns out the rumours were true: Telstra will begin selling the iPhone 3G on July 11, joining Optus and Vodafone. Telstra has also become the first company to reveal any Australian pricing for the iPhone. While there's no full details, there's more information than we've seen from anyone else. On a 24-month contract from $30, the 8G iPhone will be available for an upfront cost of $279, or $399 for the 16GB version. On plans above $80 a month, there's no upfront charge for the phones (though this will mean spending $2,000 or more over the life of the contract).

Telstra has two obvious starter advantages in the marketplace: the extensive coverage of its Next G network, and the ability to offer free WiFi access in all its hotspots (which include McDonald's and Starbucks outlets as well as Qantas lounges). How well its pricing compares will only really become apparent as other companies reveal their costs, and once the data and voice inclusions in the packages are evident. You can sign up for more information on Telstra's iPhone packages online.