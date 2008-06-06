How can you save money on broadband?

Arguing continues over the best way to build the National Broadband Network. The Competitive Carriers' Coalition (everyone except Telstra, basically) has issued research suggesting that if Telstra gets to build the NBN, the cost to consumers will be 15% higher, a claim Telstra has rejected. The NBN issue will take a while to play out, but in the meantime, we all want our broadband as cheaply as possible. What strategies do you use to ensure a good-value broadband deal? Let us know in the comments.

