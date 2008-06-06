How can you save money on broadband?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Arguing continues over the best way to build the National Broadband Network. The Competitive Carriers' Coalition (everyone except Telstra, basically) has issued research suggesting that if Telstra gets to build the NBN, the cost to consumers will be 15% higher, a claim Telstra has rejected. The NBN issue will take a while to play out, but in the meantime, we all want our broadband as cheaply as possible. What strategies do you use to ensure a good-value broadband deal? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

  • edawnedsram Guest

    Presently using Optus which is part of a bundle package with Foxtel, Home phone etc.
    I understand there may be cheaper options but whenever I have had a problem, albeit rare, the support team are very good.(when you eventually get through)

    0
  • WolfDog Guest

    as long as they have an unlimited option then i'm happy, cause there is only one at the moment.

    p.s. i'm not paying more than $50 a month.

    0
  • Jeff Guest

    check out the plan search feature over at the whirlpool forums. you can compare all available plans on the market by price, speed, quota etc. so you can determine whats best for you.

    and of course you can view the forums to see how existing users are finding their service

    0
  • Shane Guest

    I am also with Optus. My broadband speed lately has been terrible (tested on this site http://broadbandguide.com.au/broadband-speed-test ). I am looking forward to a faster network. Hope it affordable though.

    0

