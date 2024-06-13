Bridgerton Season 4: Our Worst Fear Has Been Confirmed

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 is finally hitting screens, but people are already asking when Bridgerton Season 4 will have its release date. If you’re curious about what’s coming in the next chapter of the spicy series, here is everything you need to know about the rumoured couple of the season, Bridgerton Season 4 cast updates and more.

Netflix. Bridgerton Season 4 cast.

We know part two of Bridgerton Season 3 hits Netflix on June 13, 2024. So, when can we expect Bridgerton Season 4 to arrive? Well, first things first. As was reported by our pals at Refinery29, the fourth instalment of the series has indeed been confirmed—it’s being written as we speak—but it appears the release date will still be a way off.

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell told R29 a few weeks back, “We actually don’t know when it’s [the next season] gonna drop. We’re still making sure that we write the best possible script that we can before we start production.”

Season 3 landed on our screens after a two-year wait for fans due to delays from the writers’ strike, so we were hoping we wouldn’t have to hold out for that long this time around. However, during a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Brownell confirmed our worst fears.

She shared that although they’re trying to “put the seasons out more quickly”, the seasons “do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language”. Brownell then went on to confirm that they’re working on a “two-year pace”. So, most likely, that will be the wait we’re looking at for Season 4’s arrival.

In saying that, she did share that she’s incredibly proud of the content the team has produced for the upcoming season.

“I feel like it’s [Season 4 is] some of my best work and my writers room’s best work. We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have,” she told THR.

Who will Bridgerton Season 4 be about?

Bridgerton Season 4 cast. Netflix

Now, ain’t that the question. As you may already know, Season 3 of Bridgerton has departed from the sequence followed by the books it’s inspired by. The third book, An Offer From A Gentleman follows the love story of Benedict Bridgerton, however, we know Netflix decided to tell Colin and Penelope’s (Polin’s) story in Season 3 instead.

This leaves Season 4 of Bridgerton kind of open. The fourth book in the series is Romancing Mister Bridgerton – Polin’s story – so this obviously won’t be the central story in Season 4 of the show. There are theories that perhaps we will see Benedict’s love story told here, but others feel Francesca Bridgerton is being set up to have her romance front and centre in Season 4.

Bringing Francesca’s story to the forefront in Season 4 of Bridgerton would mean we’re jumping all the way ahead to book six, When He Was Wicked. But, I suppose, we’ve done away with the order already so who really cares?

Another theory is that Eliose will be the lady of the hour in Bridgerton Season 4. Some fans feel that Luke Newtown (who plays Colin) may have slipped up during a Buzzfeed puppy interview.

“I felt like [Nicola and I] were really lucky in that it felt like we had two years to prep for it,” Newton said. “We knew that we were next, so getting to watch the previous leads was a real treat, to see how they navigate their way even through just the demands of being [on set] every day.”

He then turned to Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) and said, “I mean you had that as well, to be fair. You were in every day with us.”

Speaking with Digital Spy, Jessie shared that she’s glad to have had a bit of a lead up to her love story.

“…I really feel like each season everyone gets an opportunity to shine anyway,” she said. “But yeah, I feel grateful for the run-up really, but I won’t tell you anything. Because I don’t know. I don’t actually know the answer.”

If we do cover Eloise’s love story in Season 4 of Bridgerton, that would mean book number five, To Sir Phillip, With Love would be the source behind the episodes.

At this point, rumours have very much taken off, so what do you think?

Bridgerton Season 4 cast

Netflix

Well, we obviously don’t have confirmation on who will be featuring in Season 4 of Bridgerton, and there is every chance some of the regulars will not return (as was the case with Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) in Season 3.

In any case, here are some of the main cast members who we think will make an appearance in Season 4.

Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Sheffield), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown).

Will the Duke be in Season 4 of Bridgerton?

Still holding out hope that the Duke (Regé-Jean Page) will return for the next instalment of the series? Look, we’ll never say never, but with Dynevor stepping aside for Season 3 of Bridgerton, it seems unlikely this couples’ story will be picked up again in future episodes.

Lead Image Credit: Netflix

