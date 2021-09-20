The Jinx: Where You Can Watch the Haunting Docuseries in Australia

The chilling case of Robert Durst has captured the interest of the public for decades now. And with the news the New York real estate heir has now been found guilty of first-degree murder in the case of Susan Berman, the story of Durst – also known as The Jinx – is once again making headlines.

Durst, who is now 78, faces up to life in prison for the murder of Berman in 2000.

If you’re a true crime obsessive, chances are you’ve heard of the 2015 documentary series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.

The six-part documentary series, which was directed and produced by Andrew Jarecki and produced and shot by Marc Smerling, featured Robert Durst himself and explored the unsolved disappearance of Durst’s wife in 1982, and the murders of Berman and Durst’s neighbour Morris Black.

The synopsis of The Jinx series reads as:

Filmmakers spend nearly a decade investigating Robert Durst and his alleged crimes, speaking to more than 100 participants in an attempt to get the truth.

Six years on, The Jinx remains one of the most haunting true-crime docuseries around. Presently, it sits at 95 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. It makes for a captivating, and horrific watch.

If you’re interested in learning more about this tragic case, it’s certainly worth checking out.

How can I watch The Jinx in Australia?

As an HBO production, you’ll be able to watch The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst on the home of HBO in Australia, Binge.

It’s also available on Foxtel Go.

Where can I learn more about this?

There is a bunch of reporting around on Robert Durst and The Jinx. The New York Times wrote a piece on the documentary series back in 2015 that you can have a read of here. And most recently, the Sydney Morning Herald has covered Durst’s conviction here.

For more watching, All Good Things is Andrew Jarecki’s 2010 feature film about Durst’s life starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst. You can rent or buy All Good Things on services like Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

There’s also the book Sex and the Serial Killer: My Bizarre Times with Robert Durst by William Steel, which covers the experience of Steel – a former acquaintance of Durst’s.

The synopsis of the book reads:

“In his gripping memoir, Sex and the Serial Killer, My Bizarre Times with Robert Durst, Steel reveals the depths of the scion’s depravity, and he demands justice for Durst’s victims and their shattered families.”

Find that on Amazon here.