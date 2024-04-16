10 Amazon Finds to Pack for Your Euro Summer

Is your TikTok feed filled with experienced travellers giving their tips and tricks on what to bring and what not to bring with them to Euro summer? With so many videos out there, it’s hard to know what items are absolutely necessary and what items you can simply go without. Luckily for you, we’ve narrowed down our favourite Amazon travel picks that will save you from the endless doomscrolling.
A list of Amazon travel essentials
Compression Packing Cubes ($36.99)
If you’re gone for a long period of time, you want to make sure that you fit everything that you need in your bag (while still under the weight limit, of course). These compression cubes help reduce space in your luggage by up to 60% and are super lightweight and durable.
Laundry Sheets ($22.95)
It’s going to be hot in Europe this summer, and the one thing you don’t want to do is rewear clothes that you’ve completely sweat through. But you also don’t want to pack your entire wardrobe, because lugging your heavy suitcase around in the heat is a big no.
Solution? Instead of washing everything by hand in a tiny sink, bring laundry sheets with you to use at hostels or laundromats when your clothes have gotten a bit overworn.
Travel Converters ($28.99)
If you’re bringing your hair dryer, hair straightener, or any extra appliance that might need a bit more power, you’ll need a travel converter. But don’t be fooled, this is no adapter.
Travel converters change the voltage coming out of the wall to make sure they’re compatible with your devices. So you can rest assured that you and your electronics will be safe from any electrical mishaps.
Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag ($22.99)
There is nothing worse than rummaging through your suitcase to try to find your toothbrush after a long day of travelling. A toiletry bag, specifically a hanging toiletry bag you can put behind a door, will save you that hassle and keep everything in one place.
Rechargeable Handheld Fan ($19.99)
Like I said, it’s going to be hot. If you’ve done any research into Europe, you’ll know that air conditioners aren’t too common due to their short summers. So staying cool on the hot summer nights with a handheld fan will give you that bit of relief from the heat.
Locks ($15.99 and $32.99)
Attentenzione pickpocket!
Keep your belongings safe with some handy locks. Few hostels provide locks for you to store your suitcases, so it’s always great to have a couple on your person for these moments. But if you tend to lose things, make sure to purchase locks with codes just in case you misplace your keys on your travels.
Check them out here (cable locks and steel locks).
Eye Masks ($10.61)
Sometimes you just need to sleep for a good 8 hours before gearing up for the day ahead. But if you’re staying in hostels, it might be a bit harder to get that much needed shut eye.
This cheap and soft eye mask will help block out any unwanted light, and transport you into deep slumber.
Loop Earplugs ($39.95)
Similar to the eye masks, earplugs are essential to get a good night’s sleep. The Loop Earplugs reduce noise, are super comfy, and are reusable! So if you’re staying at a hostel above a bar, or are stuck in a dorm with 12 people partying till 5am, these could help you clock a few extra hours of sleep.
Have a look at the earplugs here.
Phone Lanyard Patch ($13.99)
We’ve all seen those videos of people’s phones being snatched right out of their hands by a bandit on a scooter. We want to avoid that this Euro Summer and keep our belongings as close to us as possible.
Instead of buying a whole new phone case, this lanyard patch sits in between your phone and the case, where you can then tether it to yourself or your bag, keeping it protected and away from thieves.
Waterproof Phone Pouch ($9.99)
Travelling solo and want to go for a swim but aren’t too sure where to leave your things? A waterproof phone pouch will help ease that worry. Relax in the water in peace knowing your phone is right by your side. You can even chuck in your credit cards and money in there too if you need to bring it along with you.
Keep an eye out for all our travel tips here.
Lead Image Credit: Amazon/HBO
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.