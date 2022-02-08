The Best Camping Chairs for Every Occasion, From Loveseats to Recliners

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re fond of the outdoors and love to go camping, you’ll know how important it is to have some good quality camping equipment ready to go — I’m talking tents, swags, sleeping bags, pillows, tables, an esky, a stovetop, camping chairs and more.

Finding the right camping chair for your needs doesn’t have to be a mission. You just have to know what you’re looking for. These days you can get a range of ’em that do everything from recline into comfy couch-esque pieces right through to highchairs for bubs.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up every kind of camping chair you can imagine — folding chairs, lightweight/compact chairs, recliner chairs, kids chairs, highchairs and loveseat ones to help you make the right choice.

READ MORE A Beginner's Guide To Essential Camping Gear

Folding camp chairs

PORTAL Oversized Quad Folding Chair, $182.97

This high-back chair supports your back and shoulders, giving you the most comfortable outdoor seating experience. The mesh design also allows some of the natural breeze to come through, which is essential for a scorching Aussie summer.

You can buy the PORTAL Oversized Quad Folding Chair ($182.97) from Amazon here.

Kijaro Folding Sling Chair, $71.30

This sling chair is also great when it comes to wanting optimal back support and a full mesh body for easy access to the cooling breeze — the only difference is that this one boasts a detachable headrest pillow if you want to hit the snooze time and time again.

You can buy the Kijaro Folding Sling Chair ($71.30) from Amazon here.

Camabel Folding Chair, $288.70

We love comfort, which is why this padded camping chair works a treat if you’re looking for something fully cushioned and luxurious. Its frame is also made from thick, good quality steel, so it won’t collapse on you mid-campfire.

You can buy the Camabel Folding Chair ($288.70) from Amazon here.

Kijaro Coast Beach Sling Chair, $88.09

This rust-resistant sling chair is a mid-range option that offers the best of both worlds — optimal back support, a headrest, breathable mesh as well as two cup holders and a mobile storage compartment. It ticks all my boxes.

You can buy the Kijaro Coast Beach Sling Chair ($88.09) from Amazon here.

Lightweight camping chairs

March Way Ultralight Folding Chair, $51.56

This super compact option only weighs a total of 900 grams — light enough to lift with one finger alone! It also fits into a small, easy to pack carry case if you’re low on car space.

You can buy the March Way Ultralight Folding Chair ($51.56) from Amazon here.

Risepro Upgraded Outdoor Chair, $59.90

Made with iconic waterproof denim fabric and fitted with long-lined back support and a pillow headrest, this 1.4kg Risepro outdoor chair is perfect for anyone who is tall but still wants something compact and lightweight.

You can buy the Risepro Upgraded Outdoor Chair ($59.90) from Amazon here.

Trekology YIZI GO Portable Chair, $49.99

Is your upcoming camping trip overseas or interstate? Or perhaps you need to hike to your destination? If so, this deep-seat camp chair fits seamlessly in backpacks and carry-on luggage. How’s that for convenient?

You can buy the Trekology YIZI GO Portable Chair ($49.99) from Amazon here.

Aerostralia Lightweight Chair, $25.49

This Aerostralia comes with the same benefits as the Trekology one, minus the under-chair storage. However, it does make up for it by coming with a free carabiner keychain and compass. So, choose your fighter.

You can buy the Aerostralia Lightweight Chair ($25.49) from Amazon here.

Reclining camp chairs

KingCamp Portable Reclining Lounger Chair with Pillow Pocket, $159.36

Forget the swag, this reclining chair is sturdy and comfortable enough to sleep on thanks to its built-in pillow and triangle locking system that allows you to lock the chair in different positions — meaning you can sit up, recline or lay down completely.

You can buy the KingCamp Portable Reclining Lounger Chair with Pillow Pocket ($156.36) from Amazon here.

Kefomol Camping Lounge Chair, $142.31

This lounge chair is the ultimate mid-way point between wanting a camping recliner and needing something compact and lightweight for your travels. Thank us later.

You can buy the Kefomol Camping Lounge Chair ($142.31) from Amazon here.

Anigu Mesh Lounge Reclining Folding Chair, $161.23

This reclining camp chair is fitted entirely with cooling mesh, so if you’re heading somewhere hot, it’s your best bet because no one likes sweating into hot fabric.

Our tip? Take it into the river/water with you as well for optimal cool down, comfort considering the mesh will dry in an instant when you’re done.

You can buy the Anigu Mesh Lounge Reclining Folding Chair ($161.23) from Amazon here.

Warooma Portable Reclining Chair, $257.19

If you’re not so keen on the mesh — or going somewhere cold — meaning the extra breeze is not welcome – here’s another variation of the above.

You can buy the Warooma Portable Reclining Chair ($257.19) from Amazon here.

Camping highchairs

hiccapop Omniboost Travel Booster Seat, $62.92

Even the lil’ cherubs can join in on the fun with these baby camp chairs that strap your child in and give them a place to eat their food or play with their toys. What’s better? The rear pocket has enough space for bibs and spoons, plus a shoulder carry bag for sanitary storage. The chair cover is also machine washable for any spillages that are bound to occur.

You can buy the hiccapop Omniboost Travel Booster Seat ($62.92) from Amazon here.

Summer Pop ‘n Sit SE Highchair, $102.04

If the booster seat is a lil’ too low and you want your baby up at the same level as you, this camp-style highchair offers the same benefits and works a treat!

You can buy the Summer Pop ‘n Sit SE Highchair ($102.04) from Amazon here.

Baby Delight Go with Me Chair, $115.83

This mid-level chair caters better for toddlers and kiddies who might be a lil too big for a high chair/booster seat but still need to be strapped in — bonus points for coming with a canopy for optimal sun protection.

You can buy the Baby Delight Go with Me Chair ($115.83) from Amazon here.

Regalo My Chair Portable High Chair, $52

This highchair that offers a simple fold-and-go design for efficient and compact travelling can be used both indoors, outdoors, and on the road.

You can buy the Regalo My Chair Portable High Chair ($52) from Amazon here.

Children’s camping chairs

Chair Quad for Kids, $22.90

This compact glow-in-the-dark kids camp chair will add a lil’ extra fun to your family camping trip — and at a nifty price.

You can buy the Chair Quad for Kids ($22.90) from Amazon here.

Tinya Ultralight Backpacking Chair, $102.94

Available in multiple different colours (so all the kids know which one is theirs), this compact kids camp chair folds up completely flat, so you can slot them all together in the back of your car for beach trips, drive-ins or nights away.

You can buy the Tinya Ultralight Backpacking Chair ($102.94) from Amazon here.

Quik Shade Folding Canopy Shade Chair, $91.40

If your kids are always getting sunburnt, maybe a canopy protected camp chair is the way to go this summer?

You can buy the Quik Shade Folding Canopy Shade Chair ($91.40) from Amazon here.

FE Active Folding Kids Travel Chair, $54.99

While this folding kids chair might not come with a cup holder or canopy — it makes up for it because of how compact it is.

You can buy the FE Active Folding Kids Travel Chair ($54.99) from Amazon here.

Double camp chairs

Stansport Apex Double Arm Chair, $103.25

This one from Stansport is a comfy, fold-up seat for two that won’t get ruined or discoloured by the sun, thanks to its woven UV-treated Dacron polyester material. Each side is also fitted with cup holders, so don’t worry, both of you can still have a tinny on hand.

You can buy the Stansport Apex Double Arm Chair ($103.25) from Amazon here.

OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away Loveseat, $286.47

While this baby looks like a traditional camping chair (albeit for two), it’s a whole lot more technological than that. How? It’s fitted with MoonPhase SeatShift abilities that allows you to customise your ideal seating based on the situation. For example, you can sit in a traditional side by side loveseat configuration when you’re watching a ball game but then shift into a more relaxed half-circle around a campfire.

You can buy the OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away Loveseat ($286.47) from Amazon here.

Costway Double Folding Canopy Chair, $143.90

Again, sun protection is always a win. We also greatly appreciate the cooler bag centre console in this baby to store food and drinks away from the heat (and the seagulls if you’re anywhere beachy).

You can buy the Costway Double Folding Canopy Chair ($143.90) from Amazon here.

Trademark Innovations Loveseat, $82.12

This simple budget loveseat doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles like our other options but does the job at hand to a tee. Sometimes, that’s all you need.

You can buy the Trademark Innovations Loveseat ($82.12) from Amazon here.